Predicting Knicks' Breakout Players for 2023-24 NBA Season

Predicting Knicks' Breakout Players for 2023-24 NBA SeasonOctober 12, 2023
Every NBA team will be banking on internal growth during the 2023-24 season.
The New York Knicks just might need it more than most.
They're basically running back the same bunch from last season, which was good (47 wins, playoff series victory) but not great. To clear that hurdle, they'll have to see some of their young players make big jumps in their game.
The following three up-and-comers all look like realistic breakout candidates.
RJ Barrett
Expectations have been so enormous for Barrett, the No. 3 pick in 2019, that he feels a little disappointing despite having averaged 19.8 points over the past two seasons—his age-21 and 22 campaigns.
It's just that his ability to get buckets has been a bit muted by a general lack of shooting efficiency (career 42.2/34.3/70.9 slash) and no other standout skills in his arsenal. He has been solid but certainly not a star.
That could change at any moment, though. He's had flashes in which he has shot the ball, distributed and defended at a high level. He just needs to summon those skills more consistently.
That's where it helps to remember he is all of 23 years old. His game isn't a finished product and shouldn't be expected to be one at this stage of his career. It wouldn't take a ton of skill-sharpening for him to emerge as the star wing this squad needs to take the next step.
Quentin Grimes
Grimes has spent his first two seasons as the consummate glue guy.
He is, functionally speaking, most often in a three-and-D role, but that label doesn't capture the size and scope of his impact. He makes a lot of the cliched winning plays, and it shows on the stat sheet—so long as you know where to look. He may not have massive individual marks, but his floor presence made the 'Bockers 3.1 points better per 100 possessions than they fared without him last season, per NBA.com.
And yet, he hasn't shown anything close to his full potential. He only has two NBA seasons under his belt, and the first was greatly impacted by injury. We likely have, at most, a fuzzy outline of the player he can become.
He has more playmaking and off-the-dribble ability than he's shown so far. He can up his output on timely cuts and putbacks, too. While he's been a good three-point shooter (career 38.4 percent), he looks like he could become a great one. His leap this season could be massive and magical.
Immanuel Quickley
You know how some video-game characters have the ability to double-jump? Well, that might be what we're seeing from Quickley.
He unequivocally made his first jump this past season, upping his efficiency and becoming a Sixth Man of the Year finalist. He sometimes seemed like he was making a full-fledged leap into stardom. He not only poured in 20-plus points in 20 games, he had five in which he tallied 30-plus points—four of which came in March and April.
Prior to fading out in the playoffs, he was scorching through the stretch run. In his final 14 outings, he averaged 22.8 points on 46.7/40.8/81.7 shooting with 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals.
If he posts those averages again in this season's first half, he shouldn't make any plans during the All-Star break, because he might snag a spot in the weekend's big game.