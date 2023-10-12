Predicting Bulls' Breakout Players for 2023-24 NBA Season

2 of 3

In Chicago's preseason opener, White manned the starting point guard spot and promptly did everything he could to keep it. He netted a team-high 14 points in 23 minutes, shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 2-of-5 from distance. He also paced the team in assists (six), tied for the lead in steals (two) and snagged the second-most rebounds (six).



"Hard work doesn't fail. So you're gonna see the progress," LaVine said of White. "I think he's just really confident right now. He's playing well. He's moving and acting like this is what I want to do. He's confident in that role. And we're supporting him."

White averaged the fewest minutes of his career last season (23.4), but it may have been his most impressive campaign to date. He showed considerable growth as a defender and a distributor, suggesting he could step out of his instant-offense role and become more of a true lead guard. He set personal-bests in several advanced categories, like win shares per 48 minutes (.087) and value over replacement player (0.5), per Basketball-Reference.com.

