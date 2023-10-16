After Historic Season, How Are Rookies Grading in 2023 MLB Postseason?

10 of 10

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Age: 23

Regular Season Stats: 23 GS, 122.0 IP, 121 H (16 HR), 129 K, 42 BB, 4.35 ERA

Postseason Stats: 1 GS, 1.2 IP, 6 H (0 HR), 2 K, 4 BB, 27.00 ERA

Even more than Pfaadt, Grayson Rodriguez really settled in after returning from the minors in July. His last 13 turns in the Orioles rotation yielded a 2.58 ERA.

He was quick to continue this success against the Rangers in Game 2 of the Division Series, as his first inning saw him strike out Mitch Garver and Adolis García before ultimately getting out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Jonah Heim to fly out.

But then the floodgates opened on Rodriguez in the second. His wildness continued to be an issue as he added two more walks to the pair he issued in the first, and even his high velocity didn't stop Rangers hitters from going 4-for-7 against his fastball.

Rodriguez also inflicted harm on himself in the field, as he was late to scoop and fire on a soft ground ball by Garver that resulted in a base hit and the third of the Rangers' five runs off him in the inning.

In all, it was a shaky start that just never stabilized for the rookie.