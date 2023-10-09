Ranking the Top 50 MLB Rookies of the 2023 Season

Lewis has battled injuries since going No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft, and this season was no different as he missed 36 games with an oblique strain at midseason. However, after returning to action on Aug. 15, he hit .295/.386/.607 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI in 32 games while moving into the No. 3 spot in the lineup. The 24-year-old has continued his ascent to stardom during the playoffs with three home runs in three games.