Ranking Top 30 Potential Trade Chips of the 2023-24 MLB Offseason

Ranking Top 30 Potential Trade Chips of the 2023-24 MLB OffseasonOctober 16, 2023
The trade market could be busy this winter with less top-end free-agency talent than in recent offseasons, especially for teams looking for an offensive boost.
The MLB postseason is in full swing, but we are also just a few short weeks from the start of another offseason. And with 26 teams already eliminated from the World Series hunt, the majority of the league is now focused on the future.
Ahead, we've counted down the top 30 potential trade candidates to know for the upcoming offseason.
It's a mix of speculative trade candidates and players who have previously seen their names pop up on the rumor mill. Likelihood that a player is traded helped us narrow our list to 30 names, while remaining years of control and salary commitment factored into where they fell in the rankings.
Away we go!
30. IF Bobby Dalbec, Boston Red Sox
2023 Stats (AAA): 114 G, .269/.381/.557, 50 XBH (33 HR), 79 RBI, 82 R, 18 SB
Contract Status: Contract status through 2026
Once upon a time, Bobby Dalbec looked like the next big thing for the Boston Red Sox when he launched eight home runs in 23 games down the stretch during the 2020 season in his first big league action.
The 28-year-old hit just .240/.298/.494 with 25 home runs and a 34.4 percent strikeout rate in 133 games the following year, failing to stake his claim to an everyday role, and he spent the bulk of 2023 in the minors after Triston Casas broke through as the everyday first baseman.
Dalbec is always going to strike out a ton, but his power is legitimate. And with two remaining years of club control, he could be a nice low-cost target for teams looking for an offensive boost.
29. OF Tyler O'Neill, St. Louis Cardinals
2023 Stats: 72 G, 94 OPS+, .231/.312/.403, 23 XBH (9 HR), 21 RBI, 27 R, 0.4 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
Tyler O'Neill looked like a budding star during the 2021 season when he posted a 148 OPS+ with 34 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in a 6.1-WAR season to finish eighth in NL MVP voting.
In the two years since, he has hit just .229/.310/.397 for a 97 OPS+ in 168 games while battling injury, and he is now entering his final season of arbitration eligibility.
The St. Louis Cardinals have an abundance of outfield talent, and O'Neill might be the most likely to be dealt this winter as the team looks to unclog that logjam and bolster the pitching staff.
28. OF Manuel Margot, Tampa Bay Rays
2023 Stats: 99 G, 91 OPS+, .264/.310/.376, 26 XBH (4 HR), 38 RBI, 39 R, 0.6 WAR
Contract: One year, $12 million remaining on contract
Only Tyler Glasnow ($25 million) and Zach Eflin ($11 million) are projected to earn more during the 2024 season than outfielder Manuel Margot, who is entering the second season of a two-year, $19 million deal.
That contract also includes a $12 million club option and $2 million buyout for the 2025 season, making him more than just a one-year rental for teams looking to bolster their outfield for the upcoming season.
The 29-year-old was a part-time player in a Tampa Bay outfield that also featured Randy Arozarena, José Siri, Josh Lowe and Luke Raley, which could make him expendable this winter for a team on a strict budget.
27. RHP Michael Soroka, Atlanta Braves
2023 Stats: 7 G, 6 GS, 6.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 12 BB, 29 K, 32.1 IP, -0.4 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
It looked like Michael Soroka was poised to be a staple in the Atlanta Braves starting rotation when he finished 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 174.2 innings as a 21-year-old rookie in 2019.
However, he made just three starts the following year before missing the entire 2021 and 2022 seasons rehabbing an Achilles injury, and he spent much of the 2023 season at Triple-A Gwinnett while struggling in limited MLB action.
A contending Braves team can't count on him to hold down a rotation spot, and despite his middling performance last year, they might be able to flip him for a useful MLB piece to a team that thinks he could bounce back another year removed from his injury.
26. RHP Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics
2023 Stats: 21 G, 20 GS, 4.43 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 43 BB, 104 K, 103.2 IP, 1.3 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2025
Late-bloomer Paul Blackburn was the Oakland Athletics All-Star representative during the 2022 season when he posted a 3.62 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 97 innings during the first half of the season.
The 29-year-old made just three second-half starts before suffering a season-ending finger injury and didn't make his 2023 season debut until the end of May, but he logged a solid 4.43 ERA and 3.96 FIP in 103.2 innings after returning to the mound.
With a $3.2 million projected salary for the upcoming season and an additional year of club control in 2025, Blackburn represents a low-cost back-of-the-rotation arm capable of eating innings at a league-average clip.
25. OF Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals
2023 Stats: 76 G, 79 OPS+, .219/.318/.333, 14 XBH (5 HR), 27 RBI, 27 R, 0.5 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2026
Outfielder Dylan Carlson was one of baseball's top prospects prior to the 2020 (No. 10) and 2021 (No. 9) seasons, and he posted a 115 OPS+ with 53 extra-base hits and 3.1 WAR to finish third in 2021 NL Rookie of the Year voting.
In the two years since that strong debut, he has a 92 OPS+ in 743 plate appearances, but he is still only 24 years old with three remaining years of club control.
He represents an intriguing buy-low candidate for teams looking to add outfield help, and the Cardinals could use his still-appealing upside to try to bolster their starting rotation on the trade market this winter.
24. RHP Kyle Finnegan, Washington Nationals
2023 Stats: 67 G, 28 SV, 8 HLD, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 8.2 K/9, 69.1 IP, 1.0 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2025
Armed with a high-octane fastball (97.3 mph) and a swing-and-miss splitter (35.3% whiff rate), Kyle Finnegan has been a bright spot at the back of the Washington Nationals bullpen since he made his MLB debut in 2020.
The 32-year-old has a 3.53 ERA in 226 career appearances, and he has converted 50 saves in 67 chances during his career while pitching primarily in the late innings.
His salary is projected to spike from $2.3 million to $5.1 million in his penultimate year of arbitration eligibility, but he still represents a reasonably priced bullpen arm capable of pitching in high-leverage spots.
23. RHP Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals
2023 Stats: 57 G, 10 SV, 19 HLD, 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 9.9 K/9, 60.2 IP, 1.9 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2025
The No. 22 overall pick in the 2013 draft and a Top 100 prospect prior to the 2015 season, Hunter Harvey was one of baseball's top starting pitching prospects when he began his pro career in the Baltimore Orioles organization.
Injuries derailed his development and delayed his MLB debut until the 2019 season, and he made just 26 appearances in an Orioles uniform before he departed via waivers and landed with the Washington Nationals.
The 28-year-old has found a home in the Nationals bullpen, logging a 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 in 95 appearances the last two years. And with two remaining years of control, this offseason is the best opportunity to maximize his value.
22. IF Brandon Drury, Los Angeles Angels
2023 Stats: 125 G, 114 OPS+, .262/.306/.497, 59 XBH (26 HR), 83 RBI, 61 R, 1.8 WAR
Contract: One year, $8.5 million remaining on contract
Brandon Drury made good as a minor league free-agent signing during the 2022 season, posting a 123 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in a 2.6-WAR season with the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.
He parlayed that performance into a two-year, $17 million contract from the Los Angeles Angels last offseason, and he again served as a versatile defender and solid middle-of-the-order run producer.
With the Angels potentially headed for a transition year with Shohei Ohtani poised to depart in free agency and Mike Trout's long-term status cloudy at best, Drury would be an easy veteran piece to flip if they opt to retool.
21. 2B Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
2023 Stats: 80 G, 115 OPS+, .255/.335/.454, 32 XBH (14 HR), 48 RBI, 38 R, 2.0 WAR
Contract: Club options in 2024 ($10.5 million) and 2025 ($12 million)
The emergence of rookie Edouard Julien as the second baseman of the present and future for the Minnesota Twins leaves the team with an interesting decision to make this offseason regarding Jorge Polanco.
The 30-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career with the Twins, and when healthy he is one of the best offensive second basemen in the game with a 111 OPS+ for his career and a 33-homer, 98-RBI season to his credit in 2021.
His $10.5 million club option for next season still has value relative to his market value, and the front office could exercise the option and then shop him throughout the offseason.
20. C Danny Jansen, Toronto Blue Jays
2023 Stats: 86 G, 115 OPS+, .228/.312/.474, 32 XBH (17 HR), 53 RBI, 38 R, 1.6 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
The Toronto Blue Jays dipped into their catching depth last offseason when they traded Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for young outfielder Daulton Varsho.
Could they dip into that depth once again this winter?
With strong defensive tools and elite contact skills, Alejandro Kirk is the clear-cut starting catcher in Toronto, and that leaves Danny Jansen as a part-time player with the ability to produce at a starter level.
The 28-year-old has a 120 OPS+ with 43 home runs in 754 plate appearances over the past three seasons, and with a thin free-agent market at the catcher position, he could be an in-demand trade chip if the Blue Jays decide to shop him.
19. OF Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins
2023 Stats: 130 G, 121 OPS+, .260/.332/.484, 48 XBH (24 HR), 66 RBI, 72 R, 2.9 WAR
Contract: Club option in 2024 ($10 million)
Slugger Max Kepler wrapped up a five-year, $32.1 million contract this past season, but he is still controllable for one additional season by way of a $10 million club option that carries a $1 million buyout.
The 30-year-old had struggled to stay healthy at times, but he has a 104 OPS+ for his career and has averaged 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 78 RBI and 3.3 WAR per 162 games during his nine seasons in the big leagues.
With Matt Wallner and Trevor Larnach looking like the future at the corner outfield spots, the Twins could listen to offers for Kepler this winter on the heels of a productive 2023 campaign.
18. OF Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox
2023 Stats: 142 G, 100 OPS+, .264/.324/.421, 55 XBH (13 HR), 54 RBI, 81 R, 2.6 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
The Boston Red Sox acquired Alex Verdugo as the centerpiece in the blockbuster deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2020 season.
The 27-year-old has been a staple in the Red Sox lineup the past four seasons, hitting .281/.338/.424 for a 105 OPS+ while averaging 41 doubles, 14 home runs, 68 RBI and 2.6 WAR per 162 games, but he has never quite developed into the star he was expected to become.
With Jarren Duran breaking out and Ceddanne Rafaela ready for an extended look in the big leagues, the Red Sox suddenly have a crowded outfield. Verdugo is the most logical trade candidate, and he could be the centerpiece in a deal to help upgrade the starting rotation.
17. RHP Jason Foley, Detroit Tigers
2023 Stats: 70 G, 7 SV, 28 HLD, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 7.2 K/9, 69.0 IP, 2.0 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2027
Jason Foley was a useful middle relief arm for the Detroit Tigers as a rookie in 2022, logging a 3.88 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 60 appearances
The 27-year-old took a significant step forward this season, emerging as the team's go-to setup reliever and finishing fifth in the majors with 28 holds in 70 appearances, behind only Yennier Cano (31), Héctor Neris (31), Tyler Rogers (30) and Erik Swanson (29).
The Tigers will need to be convinced to move him with four remaining years of club control, but they have shown a willingness to deal their top bullpen arms for prospects the last few offseasons.
16. OF Eloy Jiménez, Chicago White Sox
2023 Stats: 120 G, 104 OPS+, .272/.317/.441, 41 XBH (18 HR), 64 RBI, 50 R, 0.3 WAR
Contract: One year, $13.8 million remaining on contract, club options in 2025 ($16.5 million) and 2026 ($18.5 million)
The Chicago White Sox signed Eloy Jiménez to a six-year, $43 million extension before he even made his MLB debut, and it looked like a shrewd move when he launched 31 home runs and finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019.
He won Silver Slugger honors by posting a 139 OPS+ with 14 home runs and 41 RBI in 55 games during the shortened 2020 campaign, but injuries have limited him to 259 total games in the three years since and he has a 114 OPS+ and 2.7 WAR during that span.
Still only 26 years old, Jiménez has one guaranteed season remaining on his contract, and his power potential and the flexibility that his two club option years provides could make him the next major trade chip to be moved by the rebuilding White Sox.
15. RHP Justin Lawrence, Colorado Rockies
2023 Stats: 69 G, 11 SV, 11 HLD, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 9.4 K/9, 75.0 IP, 1.4 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2028
With a deceptive side-winding delivery and a lethal two-pitch mix that includes a heavy, mid-90s sinker and a high-spin sweeper, Justin Lawrence was one of the breakout relievers of the 2023 season.
The 28-year-old logged a 6.52 ERA in 57 appearances during his first two seasons in the big leagues, but took a step forward this season when the spin rates on both his sinker (2,281 to 2,309 rpm) and sweeper (2,797 to 2,975 rpm) ticked up.
His remaining club control, newfound stuff and unique arm slot would make him a potentially game-changing addition to any team's bullpen if the Rockies decide to sell high.
14. OF Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles
2023 Stats: 153 G, 121 OPS+, .257/.325/.472, 70 XBH (28 HR), 95 RBI, 81 R, 3.0 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
Slugger Anthony Santander led the Baltimore Orioles offense with 95 RBI and tied with rookie Gunnar Henderson for the team lead with 28 home runs, yet he might be the most likely player on the roster to be moved this winter.
The 28-year-old earned $7.4 million this past season, and he is projected for a $12.7 million salary in his final year of arbitration, which would potentially make him the highest-paid player on the roster.
With Cedric Mullins, Austin Mays, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad all in the mix for regular playing time in the outfield, the team could deal from an area of strength and trim some payroll by flipping Santander.
13. RHP Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins
2023 Stats: 22 G, 20 GS, 4.24 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 BB, 118 K, 99.2 IP, 1.8 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2028
Edward Cabrera has some of the best pure stuff of any young pitcher in baseball with an upper 90s fastball, swing-and-miss changeup and hard-breaking curveball that has helped him generate 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings during his time in the majors.
The 25-year-old only allowed 78 hits in 99.2 innings this season with a .215 opponents' batting average, but an untenable 15.2 percent walk rate undermined his elite stuff and left him with roughly league-average production.
His age, remaining club control and obvious upside thanks to his repertoire makes him an extremely appealing buy-low target for other teams if the Marlins decide to flip a controllable arm for offensive help.
12. OF Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals
2023 Stats: 156 G, 114 OPS+, .268/.315/.468, 67 XBH (28 HR), 86 RBI, 101 R, 20 SB, 3.3 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2025
The Washington Nationals acquired young outfielder Lane Thomas from the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for two months of declining veteran Jon Leter.
He hit .270/.364/.489 with 23 extra-base hits in 45 games following the trade, and he has continued to emerge as a quality everyday outfielder on a rebuilding team, putting together a breakout 2023 campaign that made him a popular speculative name at this year's trade deadline.
With only two years of club control remaining, the 28-year-old might not be a part of the next contending Nationals team, so selling high and flipping him now is something the front office will have to seriously consider this winter.
11. RHP Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians
2023 Stats: 21 GS, 3.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 34 BB, 107 K, 128.0 IP, 1.8 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
Just a few years ago, Shane Bieber was squarely in the conversation for the title of best pitcher in baseball when he won 2020 AL Cy Young honors, and as recently as the 2022 season he went 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 198 strikeouts in 200 innings.
The 28-year-old has seen his fastball velocity steadily decline from 94.1 mph during his Cy Young season to 91.3 mph in 2023, and his whiff rate on both his slider (40.0 to 32.7 percent) and curveball (40.7 to 32.6 percent) dipped from 2022 to 2023.
He might have been traded this past summer if not for elbow inflammation that cost him more than two months, and the emergence of rookies Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Gavin Williams could make dealing him and his projected $12.2 million salary a priority for the budget-conscious Guardians.
10. 2B Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds
2023 Stats: 119 G, 100 OPS+, .244/.338/.407, 40 XBH (17 HR), 61 RBI, 78 R, 14 SB, 1.3 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2026
With top prospects Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte all making their MLB debuts during the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Reds suddenly have an extremely crowded infield.
That led to some speculation that 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India could be on the move at the deadline as a way for the contending Reds to address their glaring need for some established starting pitching.
He ultimately stayed put, due in part to a foot injury, but an offseason trade remains a realistic possibility as the Reds seek some roster balance by trading from a clear area of strength.
9. SS Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers
2023 Stats: 149 G, 95 OPS+, .217/.310/.407, 75 XBH (24 HR), 80 RBI, 73 R, 3.0 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
A top prospect and promising young player during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, shortstop Willy Adames immediately broke out after he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, posting a 137 OPS+ with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 3.6 WAR in 99 games.
The 28-year-old has a 103 OPS+ over the past two seasons, but he has remained a steady power threat in the middle of the lineup while also providing steady defense up the middle en route to 7.4 WAR during that two-year stretch. He also quietly raised his walk rate from 7.9 to 11.1 percent in 2023.
With Amed Rosario and potentially Tim Anderson the only notable free agents at the shortstop position, Adames could bring back a huge return ahead of his final year of arbitration if the Brewers don't see a path to a long-term extension.
8. 2B/OF Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
2023 Stats: 156 G, .270/.333/.378, 39 XBH (10 HR), 55 RBI, 75 R, 10 SB, 2.3 WAR
Contract: Three years, $41.75 million remaining on contract, club option in 2027 ($15.75 million)
The New York Mets signed Jeff McNeil to a four-year extension last offseason on the heels of him winning the NL batting title with a .326/.382/.454 line and a career-high 5.7 WAR in 148 games.
A year later, the Mets are a franchise in flux following a wildly disappointing season that eventually saw them waive the white flag and trade away high-priced veteran starters Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.
If they decide to continue dealing and focusing on the future this offseason, McNeil is an obvious trade chip with a reasonable salary and the defensive versatility to plug into almost any team's roster.
7. RHP Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays
2023 Stats: 21 GS, 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 37 BB, 162 K, 120.0 IP, 2.0 WAR
Contract: One year, $25 million remaining on contract
The Tampa Bay Rays ranked 27th in the majors with a $79.3 million team payroll in 2023, so the idea of having Tyler Glasnow on the books for $25 million himself during the upcoming season is a significant departure from the team's usual spending habits.
The hard-throwing right-hander signed a uniquely back-loaded extension in August 2022 that paid him $5.4 million in 2023 before his salary skyrockets in the second year of that deal and what would have been his first year of free agency.
The health of Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs could go a long way in determining what the club decides to do with Glasnow, but even with his high salary plenty of teams would be interested in the short-term, high-ceiling upside he provides.
6. RHP Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox
2023 Stats: 33 GS, 4.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 79 BB, 214 K, 177.0 IP, 2.4 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2025
Dylan Cease was runner-up in AL Cy Young balloting during the 2022 season when he finished 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings, though he walked a tightrope all season with an AL-leading 78 walks.
The 27-year-old failed to find that same level of success this season, and his opponents' batting average climbed from .190 to .250, though a .331 BABIP is a good indication that some bad luck factored into those results.
With 200-strikeout stuff and the proven durability of three straight seasons with at least 32 starts, he is the most valuable trade chip on the White Sox roster outside of Luis Robert Jr. if the front office decides to continue a fire sale that began at the deadline.
5. OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
2023 Stats: 82 G, 131 OPS+, .263/.367/.490, 33 XBH (18 HR), 44 RBI, 54 R, 2.9 WAR
Contract: Seven years, $259.8 million remaining on contract
In terms of potential impact in 2024 and beyond, Mike Trout has a strong case for the No. 1 spot on this list, but his remaining contract is going to be a major hurdle in any potential trade talks.
The future Hall of Famer will earn $37.1 million annually over the next seven years, and after injuries limited him to a combined 237 games over the last three seasons, it has become increasingly difficult to count on him living up to that salary.
The deal that sent Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees proved that megadeals are not immovable, but he was coming off an MVP campaign with peak value at the time of that trade.
Finding the right deal to move Trout could ultimately prove impossible for the Angels front office.
4. 1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets
2023 Stats: 154 G, 122 OPS+, .217/.318/.504, 69 XBH (46 HR), 118 RBI, 92 R, 3.2 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
How much is Pete Alonso worth?
He does not have the same all-around skills of Freddie Freeman or Matt Olson who are the most recent first basemen to sign nine-figure deals. But after another 40-homer season, he could be seeking a deal similar to the six-year, $162 million pact that Freeman landed when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers
As far as his trade value is concerned, he is probably more valuable to the Mets as the anchor of their offense than he is to other teams in terms of what they will be willing to offer up ahead of his final year of club control.
That said, if the Mets and Alonso can't make progress on extension talks early in the offseason, they could pivot to shopping him aggressively on the trade market.
3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
2023 Stats: 154 G, 121 OPS+, .268/.363/.447, 56 XBH (25 HR), 80 RBI, 89 R, 3.4 WAR
Contract: One year, $26 million remaining on contract
Similar to Pete Alonso, 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt is also entering his final year of team control, and while he didn't match Alonso's home run total, he was the better all-around player in 2023 with better defense, quality base-running and a far superior hit tool.
The St. Louis Cardinals could opt to make one final push with Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado at the center of their offensive attack, or they could move their All-Star first baseman now to open up a spot for young slugger Jordan Walker on the infield.
At 36 years old, Goldschmidt is unlikely to reel in another long-term deal, so whoever acquires him would likely be doing it as a one-year rental rather than as a trade-and-extend target like the Atlanta Braves did with Matt Olson.
2. OF Juan Soto, San Diego Padres
2023 Stats: 162 G, 158 OPS+, .275/.410/.519, 68 XBH (35 HR), 109 RBI, 97 R, 5.6 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego Padres are planning to reduce their payroll to somewhere in the $200 million range after they finished at roughly $256 million in 2023.
The impending departures of Blake Snell and Josh Hader will free up some money, but they will likely need to further slash if they want to get to that $200 million mark. That could mean trading Juan Soto ahead of his final year of arbitration, though there is a lot to weigh with that potential decision.
"The first question is whether the Padres can afford to keep him at what will likely be around a $30 million salary in his final year of arbitration. The second question is whether they can afford to not keep one of the game's most productive offensive performers. The third question is what they can get in trade for a player who will be a free agent after next season and will likely want upwards of a half-billion dollars on a long-term deal," Acee wrote.
They would likely only return a fraction of the trade package they sent to the Washington Nationals to acquire him, but if signing him long-term is not a viable option, that might still be preferable to losing him for nothing.
1. RHP Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
2023 Stats: 32 GS, 3.39 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 66 BB, 200 K, 193.2 IP, 3.6 WAR
Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024
A mere $740,000.
That's the amount the Milwaukee Brewers saved when they decided to nickel-and-dime ace Corbin Burnes in arbitration last offseason, and in the process they likely eliminated any chances of signing him to a long-term deal by fracturing that relationship.
"You kind of find out your true value,'' Burnes told reporters after the arbitration hearing. "You think you work hard for seven years in the organization, and five years with the big league team, and you get in there and basically they value you much different than what you thought you'd contributed to the organization. They won it. But when it came down to winning or losing the hearing, it was more than that for me.''
Another early playoff exit and the fact that Brandon Woodruff is now expected to miss the bulk of the 2024 season might be the final push the Brewers front office needs to flip Burnes and look to the future.
Even with only one year of club control remaining, the return would be huge for a pitcher who is unquestionably among the top 10 aces in the sport.