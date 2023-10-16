Ranking Top 30 Potential Trade Chips of the 2023-24 MLB Offseason

29 of 30

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2023 Stats: 162 G, 158 OPS+, .275/.410/.519, 68 XBH (35 HR), 109 RBI, 97 R, 5.6 WAR

Contract: Arbitration-eligible through 2024

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego Padres are planning to reduce their payroll to somewhere in the $200 million range after they finished at roughly $256 million in 2023.

The impending departures of Blake Snell and Josh Hader will free up some money, but they will likely need to further slash if they want to get to that $200 million mark. That could mean trading Juan Soto ahead of his final year of arbitration, though there is a lot to weigh with that potential decision.

"The first question is whether the Padres can afford to keep him at what will likely be around a $30 million salary in his final year of arbitration. The second question is whether they can afford to not keep one of the game's most productive offensive performers. The third question is what they can get in trade for a player who will be a free agent after next season and will likely want upwards of a half-billion dollars on a long-term deal," Acee wrote.