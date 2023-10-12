Predicting Warriors' Breakout Players for 2023-24 NBA Season

3 of 3

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Moody perhaps hasn't transitioned quite as smoothly as some expected when Golden State made him the No. 14 pick of the 2021 draft, but he is clearly trending up.



He played more games (52 to 63) and more minutes (11.7 to 13) as a sophomore than he did as a rookie, and he carved out an even bigger role in the team's most recent playoff trip. He appeared in 12 of the team's 13 postseason contests and wound up logging the club's eighth-most minutes in the Western Conference semifinals.



He can energize this group with his shot-making and defensive activity, and he has done a better job of cleaning up—and speeding up—his decision-making. His lowest turnover percentage to date was the 4.0 mark he posted in the 2023 playoffs, per Basketball-Reference.

