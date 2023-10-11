3 Reasons the Giants Should Be Sellers at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

3 Reasons the Giants Should Be Sellers at the 2023 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 11, 2023
The New York Giants have the look of a hopeless team through five games of the 2023 NFL season.
New York sits at 1-4 and it feels much farther away from the NFC East lead than the four-game gap between it and the first-place Philadelphia Eagles.
The awful start to the season, which has been highlighted by four double-digit defeats, should mean the Giants will be sellers at the trade deadline.
The Giants may not have much top-tier talent to offer Super Bowl contenders, but they certainly will not be in the opposite category with the trade deadline buyers.
Offseason Failure to Build Around Daniel Jones
The Giants failed Daniel Jones with their lack of offseason moves to build around the franchise quarterback.
New York landed Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders, but that was the only significant move made by the NFC East side.
Jones went into the season with a below average wide receiver corps made up of Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.
None of those players are close to the No. 1 wide receiver caliber that the Giants see across the NFC East with A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Terry McLaurin.
An argument could be made that the Giants have the worst wide receiver room in the NFL. No wide out has more than 170 receiving yards through five games and only Slayton and Hodgins have more than 100 yards through the air.
The poor roster build will also play a role in how active the Giants are at the trade deadline. No teams may want Slayton or Campbell as a veteran presence in their lineup, so the Giants may be stuck with the same below average collection of pass-catchers for the entire 2023 campaign.
Defensive Struggles Against Top Teams
The Giants allowed 101 combined points to the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.
The high concessions against three of the league's better teams do not bode well for the rest of the season.
New York could be in for another 30-plus-point concession against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.
It does not help the Giants that the Bills may take some frustration out on them after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last week.
The Giants still have to play the Eagles twice, the Cowboys once more and they face a three-game road swing against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas and the Washington Commanders in November that could derail their season even more after the trade deadline.
Success of Top Teams in NFC
The Giants have seen firsthand how big the gap in quality is between themselves and the top teams in the NFC.
New York failed to compete with the Cowboys and 49ers in Weeks 1 and 3. All of the early losses dropped the Giants two games behind most of the contenders in the NFC.
Philadelphia holds a four-game lead over the Giants in the NFC East, while Dallas is two games ahead with the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand.
The Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks all have three or four wins. That is in addition to the success of Philadelphia, Dallas and San Francisco at the top of the conference.
The Giants will likely find themselves in a bigger hole with a Week 6 loss to the Bills.
A playoff push after that seems unlikely, so the Giants may be forced into some sort of sales at the trade deadline, even if they do not have much to offer other teams.