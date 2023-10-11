3 Reasons the Giants Should Be Sellers at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Giants failed Daniel Jones with their lack of offseason moves to build around the franchise quarterback.

New York landed Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders, but that was the only significant move made by the NFC East side.

Jones went into the season with a below average wide receiver corps made up of Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

None of those players are close to the No. 1 wide receiver caliber that the Giants see across the NFC East with A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Terry McLaurin.

An argument could be made that the Giants have the worst wide receiver room in the NFL. No wide out has more than 170 receiving yards through five games and only Slayton and Hodgins have more than 100 yards through the air.