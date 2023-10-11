Rockets' Dillon Brooks Says Preseason Ejection 'A Part of the Reputation'

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Dillon Brooks made a very, well, Dillon Brooks-like first impression during his opening game as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Brooks was ejected fewer than five minutes into Tuesday's preseason contest against the Indiana Pacers for punching Daniel Theis in the groin area as the big man was attempting to set a screen. Officials reviewed the play and deemed it a flagrant 2, which is an automatic ejection.

Yet Brooks believes he was the victim.

"Tried to navigate a screen," he told reporters. "I might have tapped him below the waist, but he got right back up, and I don't know. It's just weird that every time that happens to me, I get picked on, so I guess this is a part of the reputation."

He has earned that reputation, most notably during the Memphis Grizzlies' first-round playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Brooks was a member of the Grizzlies at that time and consistently trash-talked LeBron James throughout the series. Yet things went downhill for both him and Memphis when he was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul on the King that was very similar to Tuesday's infraction.

Los Angeles went on to win the series in six games, and Brooks' antics stood out as the biggest storyline.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman even hinted at the team's eventual decision to not bring the Oregon product back when he told reporters after the series, "there were definitely some self-created distractions in the series and along the way. We are going to take a different approach (next season)."

Yet that didn't stop Houston from acquiring Brooks via a sign-and-trade this offseason in an effort to improve the roster and build a contender in the Western Conference.

Tuesday's contest was just a preseason one, but the Rockets cannot afford to lose the forward for stretches during the regular season because of ejections and potential suspensions. His defense will be far too valuable, especially if they are going to take a jump in the standings.