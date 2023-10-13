Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionOctober 13, 2023
This week, NFL teams placed a few fantasy football darlings on injured reserve. We won't see quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Jefferson or running back De'Von Achane for at least another four weeks.
But don't panic.
We have a couple of direct replacements for two of those players and several short-term fill-in options to start this week, which includes a sleeper stack that features a backup quarterback and a rookie wide receiver who have clicked over the past month.
Fantasy managers should pay close attention to the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Both have 1-4 records with poor defenses, so a couple of unheralded playmakers could rack up a ton of points as these teams try to move out of the NFC North basement.
As always, our eight selections below are available in more than 50 percent of points-per-reception leagues based on FantasyPros' consensus roster percentages.
QB Desmond Ridder vs. Washington Commanders (4 Percent Rostered)
Last week, Desmond Ridder threw for a career-high 329 yards and a touchdown with a 75.7 percent completion rate against the Houston Texans. He also tacked on four carries for 10 yards and a score.
He has produced 22.6 or more fantasy points in two out of five outings, but he's failed to record more than 8.2 points in the other three weeks.
Fantasy managers should beware of Ridder's low floor in a run-heavy offense that features running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, but the second-year quarterback has an opportunity to build on his highest fantasy output of the season in a matchup against the Washington Commanders' 21st-ranked pass defense, which has allowed the fourth-most touchdowns (10).
The Commanders have surrendered six passing touchdowns in the last six quarters, and they give up the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Ridder has great boom potential in this matchup, especially with his ability to score on the ground (two rushing touchdowns in five contests).
QB Gardner Minshew at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 Percent Rostered)
As rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson recovers from an AC joint sprain, Gardner Minshew will run the Indianapolis Colts offense under Shane Steichen, who's been his play-caller since 2021 when both were with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Because of Minshew's familiarity with the head coach's scheme, he should be equipped to move the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars' 27th-ranked pass defense.
In his previous start in Week 3, Minshew put together an efficient outing against the Baltimore Ravens' third-ranked pass defense, throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown. Managers may be able to get 250-plus yards and a couple of scores out of him in a more favorable matchup. He could go into this contest with a little extra motivation, playing against the team that drafted him in 2019.
Though the Colts have a potential one-two combination in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor back from injured reserve and Zack Moss rushing for 445 yards and three scores in four contests, Indianapolis would be better off attacking Jacksonville's bottom-six pass defense than its top-five run defense.
Jacksonville has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks; plug Minshew into your lineup if you need a high-end sleeper option.
RB D'Onta Foreman vs. Minnesota Vikings (7 Percent Rostered)
The Chicago Bears need a healthy body to handle the lion's share of touches out of the backfield.
Against the Washington Commanders last weekend, Khalil Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain, Roschon Johnson suffered a concussion, and Travis Homer exited the game with a hamstring injury.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Herbert will "miss multiple weeks." Johnson is still in concussion protocol, but Homer didn't have a role on offense and is yet to see a target or log a rushing attempt for the season.
The Bears may turn to D'Onta Foreman, who has been listed as a healthy scratch for each of the previous four games. Even if Johnson plays, Foreman should have a role alongside the rookie fourth-rounder.
In the second half of the 2022 campaign, the 27-year-old took over a featured role in the Carolina Panthers' ground attack and made the most out of a shared backfield with Chuba Hubbard following Christian McCaffrey's departure to the San Francisco 49ers.
Last year, Foreman rushed for 108-plus yards in five out of 11 outings after Week 6. We could see shades of his 2022 form this week.
Though the Vikings only allow 3.5 yards per carry, managers should be intrigued by Foreman's potential volume of touches, especially if Johnson has to sit out because of a head injury.
RB Emari Demercado at Los Angeles Rams (4 Percent Rostered)
Emari Demercado may fly under the radar in most leagues because he's a rookie undrafted free agent, and the Arizona Cardinals offense—without Kyler Murray—doesn't draw a lot of attention.
Nevertheless, Demercado may be in line for 15-20 touches in the upcoming game with lead running back James Conner (knee) on short-term injured reserve.
Conner exited in the second quarter of the previous outing against the Cincinnati Bengals and didn't return to action. In his absence, Demercado led the Cardinals in rush attempts (10) and racked up 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
This week, Arizona may employ running back by committee with Tony Jones and Corey Clement, who's on the practice squad.
Demercado could use the Rams' 20th-ranked run defense to springboard himself into fantasy football stardom. If not, he has a good shot to produce a solid stat line in PPR leagues because of his involvement in the Cardinals' short passing game with seven targets over the last two weeks.
WR K.J. Osborn at Chicago Bears (18 Percent Rostered)
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least the next four games without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who suffered a hamstring injury last week.
According to The Athletic's Alec Lewis, K.J. Osborn's familiarity with head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin O'Connell's scheme should allow him to "slide seamlessly into the X-receiver role."
The 26-year-old had a couple of solid years with the starters, hauling in 110 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns between 2021 and 2022. Minnesota selected Jordan Addison in the first round of this year's draft, though Jefferson's injury likely opens up more opportunities for Osborn as well. The latter has 13 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns in five games (four starts).
On Sunday, Osborn will go up against the Chicago Bears' 31st-ranked pass defense, which has allowed the second-most touchdowns (12).
In Week 18 of the previous campaign, he caught five passes for 117 yards against the Bears. He could post similar numbers against Chicago's suspect secondary this week.
The Bears are tied for 11th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Osborn can sneak into the WR2 range in a potentially high-scoring matchup with two bottom-third defensive units in points allowed.
WR Josh Downs at Jacksonville Jaguars (11 Percent Rostered)
Though wideout Michael Pittman Jr. leads the Indianapolis Colts in targets (46), receptions (31) and receiving yards (297), rookie third-rounder Josh Downs isn't far behind him.
For the season, the North Carolina product has converted 33 targets into 23 catches for 255 yards, and he's coming off his best game as a pro with six receptions for 97 yards.
In Week 5, against the Tennessee Titans, Downs caught multiple passes from Gardner Minshew, who filled in for the injured Anthony Richardson, which is a good sign for their pairing this week.
In the previous outing, Gardner connected with Downs for gains of four, 11 and 25. They may be able to gash the Jacksonville Jaguars' 27th-ranked pass defense for big plays.
The Jaguars rank in the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to wide receivers (15th), but managers should take note that Downs led the Colts in targets (12) in Minshew's previous start against the Baltimore Ravens. The rookie wideout could have a busy Sunday.
TE Logan Thomas at Atlanta Falcons (13 Percent Rostered)
Last week, Logan Thomas finished sixth in fantasy scoring among tight ends with nine receptions for 77 yards, a touchdown and a lost fumble.
Sure, the tight end benefitted from a pass-heavy game plan while trailing the Chicago Bears by two scores for most of the contest, but he has been somewhat of a consistent contributor in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's offense.
Thomas ranks third on the team in catches (18) and receiving yards (183) as the only player on the roster with multiple touchdown receptions.
In Week 6, the 32-year-old will go up against the Atlanta Falcons, which allow the second-most fantasy points to TEs.
Thus far, Atlanta has allowed three tight ends to reach paydirt. Thomas could be the fourth if he continues to see a high number of targets. In two out of four appearances, he has been targeted at least eight times. He's worth the gamble this week.
TE Cade Otton vs. Detroit Lions (2 Percent Rostered)
In order to keep pace with the Detroit Lions' fourth-ranked scoring offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need to play at an uptempo pace, which typically means more scoring opportunities.
If that's the case, Cade Otton could see enough targets to finish in the top 10 among tight ends in scoring. Though he is yet to post gaudy stat lines in any of his four games this season, he scored a touchdown in his last outing and has a highly favorable matchup with Detroit.
The Lions allow the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. They gave up scores to Blake Bell of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers' Tommy Tremble.
Keep in mind that Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans may be hampered by a hamstring issue, and his status for the game remains unclear. Even if he does suit up, the coaching staff may limit his snaps to ensure the four-time Pro Bowler doesn't reaggravate the injury.
If Tampa Bay falls behind early or has to trade scoring drives with Detroit, Otton could get in on the action for a productive outing against a defense that is vulnerable to pass-catching tight ends.
