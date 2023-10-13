Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

3 of 8

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears need a healthy body to handle the lion's share of touches out of the backfield.

Against the Washington Commanders last weekend, Khalil Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain, Roschon Johnson suffered a concussion, and Travis Homer exited the game with a hamstring injury.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Herbert will "miss multiple weeks." Johnson is still in concussion protocol, but Homer didn't have a role on offense and is yet to see a target or log a rushing attempt for the season.

The Bears may turn to D'Onta Foreman, who has been listed as a healthy scratch for each of the previous four games. Even if Johnson plays, Foreman should have a role alongside the rookie fourth-rounder.

In the second half of the 2022 campaign, the 27-year-old took over a featured role in the Carolina Panthers' ground attack and made the most out of a shared backfield with Chuba Hubbard following Christian McCaffrey's departure to the San Francisco 49ers.

Last year, Foreman rushed for 108-plus yards in five out of 11 outings after Week 6. We could see shades of his 2022 form this week.