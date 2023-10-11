Corey Seager, Rangers' Offense Astounds Fans in Game 3 Win to Sweep ALDS vs. Orioles

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles cut down most of the opponents they faced in the 2023 regular season en route to a 101-win season. But they were no match for the lumber the Texas Rangers toted in the ALDS.

The Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles on Tuesday night with a 7-1 win, highlighted by homers from Corey Seager, Adolis García and Nathaniel Lowe.

Mitch Garver added a two-run double, and by the time the Rangers were done swinging they had outscored Baltimore 21-11 in the series.

On the mound, Nathan Eovaldi was brilliant through seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out seven. Baltimore's Dean Kremer lasted just 1.2 innings, meanwhile, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk.

It will be a disappointing outcome for a young Orioles team with an incredibly bright future. Getting swept as the higher seed is never easy to stomach. But the Rangers were swinging the hottest of bats, and fans and pundits alike were impressed with the Texas onslaught:

The Rangers are now off to the ALCS for the first time in 2011, with either the Minnesota Twins or their hated AL West rivals, the Houston Astros, on deck.

A battle of Texas would certainly be fun. The Astros got the better of the Rangers in the regular season, winning the series 9-4 on their way to a sixth AL West title in the past seven years.

The Astros still need one more win against the Twins, of course, but given that they've played in four of the past six World Series and won two of them, they're the heavy favorites to advance.

A Rangers-Astros series would have no shortage of offense, given how both teams swing the bat. But the Rangers have now eliminated the AL's two best teams during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Rays (outscored 11-1 by Texas in the Wild Card round) and Orioles, behind an incredibly impressive offensive performance.