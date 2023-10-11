X

    Corey Seager, Rangers' Offense Astounds Fans in Game 3 Win to Sweep ALDS vs. Orioles

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammates in the dugout following his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Orioles cut down most of the opponents they faced in the 2023 regular season en route to a 101-win season. But they were no match for the lumber the Texas Rangers toted in the ALDS.

    The Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles on Tuesday night with a 7-1 win, highlighted by homers from Corey Seager, Adolis García and Nathaniel Lowe.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    COREY SEAGER LAUNCHES ONE 💥<br><br>RANGERS STRIKE FIRST IN ALDS GAME 3 💪<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a>)<a href="https://t.co/TCdWK9F9OL">pic.twitter.com/TCdWK9F9OL</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    GARCIA MOONSHOT‼️<br><br>Rangers stackin' on runs early 💥 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a>)<a href="https://t.co/eSwtS9U8Lq">pic.twitter.com/eSwtS9U8Lq</a>

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    First home run of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> for Nathaniel Lowe! 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/NO6JiHRu9q">pic.twitter.com/NO6JiHRu9q</a>

    Mitch Garver added a two-run double, and by the time the Rangers were done swinging they had outscored Baltimore 21-11 in the series.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Mitch Garver comes through!<a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> add a couple more runs 🤠<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/o5Bn0FdlDG">pic.twitter.com/o5Bn0FdlDG</a>

    On the mound, Nathan Eovaldi was brilliant through seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out seven. Baltimore's Dean Kremer lasted just 1.2 innings, meanwhile, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    The Rangers have scored 13 runs on 20 hits and 6 walks against the Orioles SP this series.<br><br>They only threw for a combined 8 innings 😳 <a href="https://t.co/kDdl2QmqM7">pic.twitter.com/kDdl2QmqM7</a>

    It will be a disappointing outcome for a young Orioles team with an incredibly bright future. Getting swept as the higher seed is never easy to stomach. But the Rangers were swinging the hottest of bats, and fans and pundits alike were impressed with the Texas onslaught:

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Orioles ran into a buzzsaw. Rangers are on fire

    Markus T. Howell, M.S. @TheCoachHowell

    The Rangers are absolutely the most dangerous team in baseball right now. And it's like….wild

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Break up the Rangers

    Newy Scruggs @newyscruggs

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rangers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rangers</a> out here delivering a beatdown like they are the 49ers of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a>. <a href="https://t.co/zB8ZeryXpA">pic.twitter.com/zB8ZeryXpA</a>

    Jared_Birman @rougnedodor_12

    The Texas Rangers can actually win the World Series. They have proved everybody wrong including myself and I love it. The way they built their team is so great and excited to see what they can do in the ALCS

    Matt Kremnitzer @mattkremnitzer

    I just... don't know what to do with fans who think starting Jorge Mateo or Kyle Gibson in this game would have made any sizable difference. I mean, maybe! Doesn't all this second-guessing get old? The Rangers are pretty clearly outplaying the Orioles across the board

    DJ Saam @DJ_SAAM

    Rangers are about to sweep the orioles out of the post season without degrom or scherzer. They might just win it all

    Luke Arcaini @ArcainiLuke

    Sucks to see Baltimore go out like this after one hell of a regular season. They just never had the pitching to hang.<br><br>This Rangers team is extremely dangerous. They have the feel to them.

    Scott Van Pelt @notthefakeSVP

    Postseason baseball personified in a tweet.

    The Rangers are now off to the ALCS for the first time in 2011, with either the Minnesota Twins or their hated AL West rivals, the Houston Astros, on deck.

    A battle of Texas would certainly be fun. The Astros got the better of the Rangers in the regular season, winning the series 9-4 on their way to a sixth AL West title in the past seven years.

    The Astros still need one more win against the Twins, of course, but given that they've played in four of the past six World Series and won two of them, they're the heavy favorites to advance.

    A Rangers-Astros series would have no shortage of offense, given how both teams swing the bat. But the Rangers have now eliminated the AL's two best teams during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Rays (outscored 11-1 by Texas in the Wild Card round) and Orioles, behind an incredibly impressive offensive performance.

    Something special is brewing in Arlington. Even the mighty Astros may find it difficult to weather that storm.