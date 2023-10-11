X

NBA

    Zion Williamson Impresses Fans in Return From Injury in Pelicans' Preseason Opener

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 11, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 10: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans brings the ball up court against the Orlando Magic on October 10, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans superstar big man Zion Williamson made his return to an NBA court for the first time since Jan. 2 and impressed with 12 points, five assists and five rebounds in just 15 first-half minutes during a Tuesday preseason tilt with the Orlando Magic.

    Williamson suffered a right hamstring strain that held him to just 29 games last year. He looks healthy and ready for the Pels' regular season opener, though, after an efficient outing in which he and the team were particularly impressive when Williamson got some minutes at center.

    The ex-Duke star got up for a big first quarter dunk plus the foul:

    New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

    AND-1 ZION 💪💪💪 <a href="https://t.co/XkKGGqN6JO">pic.twitter.com/XkKGGqN6JO</a>

    He also beat the first quarter buzzer with a mid-range jumper:

    New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

    Zion Buzzer beater 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/vkqPbfNuCM">pic.twitter.com/vkqPbfNuCM</a>

    Williamson also overcame some tough defense from Magic star Paolo Banchero to get this bucket:

    New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

    Hit Zion 6 times and he still found a way to get the bucket 😤 <a href="https://t.co/hVU2TtrT4i">pic.twitter.com/hVU2TtrT4i</a>

    Williamson and the rest of the Pels' starters got the night off after halftime, when New Orleans led 68-67. Orlando took over in the second half and cruised to a 122-105 win.

    As for Williamson, Injuries have curtailed the uber-talented big man's career, including a torn meniscus, a Jones fracture in his right foot and the aforementioned hamstring strain.

    When healthy, though, Williamson has been exceptional, averaging 25.8 points on 60.5 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds through 114 games since making his NBA debut in Jan. 2020.

    Hopefully the two-time All-Star can enjoy a season of good health in 2023-24. Until then, he impressed fans and analysts alike with his outing versus the Magic.

    Fawzan Amer @FawzanAmer_

    The Zion Williamson at center minutes have caused havoc for Orlando's defense whose primary big on the floor is Moritz Wagner. Jamahl Mosley takes his second timeout of the night following a Herb Jones open corner three pointer to extend NOLAs lead to fifteen points

    Lord @BaudelairePunk

    Zion Williamson might win MVP this year

    Jake @gnortsmra_bocaj

    10/4/5 on 60% shooting in just 10 minutes of play. Zion Williamson is gonna EAT this season🍝

    Ryan Berger @RyanBerger

    It's been a long, long time since I got to tweet about how good Zion is so I'm not holding back for a preseason game: <br><br> It shouldn't be taken for granted how quickly he learned to pick apart defenses with his passing. A very veteran skill he developed in a blink.

    Pels Press @PelsPress

    I HAVE BEEN DEAD ALL OFF-SEASON AND THAT ZION DUNK HAS BROUGHT ME BACK TO LIFE

    Shamit Dua @FearTheBrown

    So the only possession the Zion at the 5 lineup didn't score was the CJ middy that was a 2 for 1

    Hold The Mayo @snowlikejonn

    Watching Zion play is just a feeling I can't explain, but yeah it's fun

    Christian Clark @cclark_13

    Disclaimer that it's just the first preseason game, but the Zion at center minutes have popped. Pelicans have looked great on offense. Up 15 early in the second quarter.

    Shamit Dua @FearTheBrown

    First half impressions:<br><br>- Zion is so clearly the best player on the Pelicans it's not close. And he's probably at 50% of where he was at last December.<br><br>- their defense is driven by their offense. When they get buckets, they also get stops.<br><br>- I like how JV was involved

    Will Guillory @WillGuillory

    Zion's up to 10 pts, 4 rebs and 5 assts in 11 minutes.<br><br>He's been slicing up the Magic in these minutes with him at the 5.

    The Pels will now face the Houston Rockets in preseason action at home on Thursday. Their regular season will begin on Oct. 25 at the Memphis Grizzlies.