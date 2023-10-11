Zion Williamson Impresses Fans in Return From Injury in Pelicans' Preseason Opener

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans superstar big man Zion Williamson made his return to an NBA court for the first time since Jan. 2 and impressed with 12 points, five assists and five rebounds in just 15 first-half minutes during a Tuesday preseason tilt with the Orlando Magic.

Williamson suffered a right hamstring strain that held him to just 29 games last year. He looks healthy and ready for the Pels' regular season opener, though, after an efficient outing in which he and the team were particularly impressive when Williamson got some minutes at center.

The ex-Duke star got up for a big first quarter dunk plus the foul:

He also beat the first quarter buzzer with a mid-range jumper:

Williamson also overcame some tough defense from Magic star Paolo Banchero to get this bucket:

Williamson and the rest of the Pels' starters got the night off after halftime, when New Orleans led 68-67. Orlando took over in the second half and cruised to a 122-105 win.

As for Williamson, Injuries have curtailed the uber-talented big man's career, including a torn meniscus, a Jones fracture in his right foot and the aforementioned hamstring strain.

When healthy, though, Williamson has been exceptional, averaging 25.8 points on 60.5 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds through 114 games since making his NBA debut in Jan. 2020.

Hopefully the two-time All-Star can enjoy a season of good health in 2023-24. Until then, he impressed fans and analysts alike with his outing versus the Magic.