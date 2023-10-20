Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets

29 of 30

Top Assets

2027 first-round pick via Minnesota Timberwolves

2027 first-round pick via Cleveland Cavaliers

Lauri Markkanen

It feels a little galaxy-brained to include Lauri Markkanen, the Utah Jazz's All-Star forward on a team-friendly deal, among their top assets. But Danny Ainge has never met a deal he wouldn't consider, and the Finn's combination of production and cost would command a hefty price.

A cynic might look at Markkanen's 25.6 points per game and 39.1 percent three-point shooting last season and see a sell-high opportunity. And while Utah exceeded expectations by winning 37 games during his breakout year, this is still a rebuild.

A couple of future firsts might ultimately have more value to the Jazz than a 26-year-old All-Star who might not be able to sustain what he accomplished last year.

Speaking of which, we have to at least mention the Jazz's pick haul from the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades. Even if we just made the case that Utah ought to be in pick-hoarding mode, all the firsts it collected—especially the more distant ones—could be immensely valuable.

Of those, the 2027 first from Minnesota holds the most appeal. The Wolves may have traded Karl-Anthony Towns by then, Gobert will almost certainly be gone and who knows what'll happen with Anthony Edwards? He'll be extension-eligible after 2026-27, and if things go badly between now and then, maybe noise about him asking out will have already started.