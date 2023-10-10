Colts, Kellen Mond Reportedly Agree to Contract After Anthony Richardson Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly added some quarterback depth with starter Anthony Richardson dealing with a shoulder injury.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the AFC South team signed Kellen Mond to its practice squad. Pelissero noted the Colts worked out multiple quarterbacks before adding Mond because Richardson is "out indefinitely."

Richardson's health is the biggest long-term priority for the franchise after it selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters the plan is to start Gardner Minshew for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars since it remains uncertain whether Richardson will need surgery or be placed on injured reserve.

If everything unfolds as expected for the Colts, Mond will not play in a game.

That is because Minshew is a veteran option who has already appeared in all five games for Indianapolis this season with one start. He has completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 553 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That is far more experience than Mond has since entering the league as a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The Texas A&M product has thrown just three total passes throughout his career that has featured stops with the Vikings and Cleveland Browns.

He is yet to live up to any expectations that were placed on him when Minnesota selected him with a mid-round draft pick.