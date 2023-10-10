X

NBA

    Lakers Want Anthony Davis to Attempt Six 3-Pointers Per Game, HC Darvin Ham Says

    Doric SamOctober 10, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots against Golden State Warriors forwards Kevon Looney, left, and Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is hoping to see star big man Anthony Davis add a new dimension to his already impressive offensive arsenal this season.

    "I want him, if he can--I know he won't do it, but maybe he'll shock me--but I've requested to see six three-point attempts a game," Ham said after practice Tuesday, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Three per half, at least. I wouldn't put that on him if I didn't think he was capable"

