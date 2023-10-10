Lakers Want Anthony Davis to Attempt Six 3-Pointers Per Game, HC Darvin Ham Says

Lakers Want Anthony Davis to Attempt Six 3-Pointers Per Game, HC Darvin Ham SaysOctober 10, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is hoping to see star big man Anthony Davis add a new dimension to his already impressive offensive arsenal this season.
"I want him, if he can--I know he won't do it, but maybe he'll shock me--but I've requested to see six three-point attempts a game," Ham said after practice Tuesday, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Three per half, at least. I wouldn't put that on him if I didn't think he was capable"
