Deion Sanders: Travis Hunter Could Return From Injury for Colorado vs. Stanford

Deion Sanders: Travis Hunter Could Return From Injury for Colorado vs. StanfordOctober 10, 2023
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter has a "tremendous chance" at returning to the lineup for Friday's game against Stanford, coach Deion Sanders told reporters Tuesday.
"There's a tremendous chance he could play," Sanders said. "It goes by how he looks, how he performs in practice, how his wind is. He has to be in shape. I don't want him to be a liability. I always want him to be a tremendous asset.
"Travis, he came to me yesterday morning and said, 'What more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to?' I love the team aspect of Travis 100 percent, but I hope he can play."
Hunter, who plays wide receiver and cornerback, suffered a lacerated liver Sept. 16 against Colorado State and has missed the last three games.
