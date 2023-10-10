X

    Deion Sanders: Travis Hunter Could Return From Injury for Colorado vs. Stanford

    Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist IV
October 10, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) during warmups before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the CSU Rams at Folsom Field September 16, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter has a "tremendous chance" at returning to the lineup for Friday's game against Stanford, coach Deion Sanders told reporters Tuesday.

    "There's a tremendous chance he could play," Sanders said. "It goes by how he looks, how he performs in practice, how his wind is. He has to be in shape. I don't want him to be a liability. I always want him to be a tremendous asset.

    "Travis, he came to me yesterday morning and said, 'What more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to?' I love the team aspect of Travis 100 percent, but I hope he can play."

    Hunter, who plays wide receiver and cornerback, suffered a lacerated liver Sept. 16 against Colorado State and has missed the last three games.

