Colorado's Deion Sanders: Shedeur Should Get 'Lucrative Watch Deal' for Celebration

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders believes there's money to be made from what has become his son's signature taunt.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has taken to showing his watch off to opposing players and fans as a flex. The gesture has caught on in the NFL and elsewhere.

"We on the biggest stage, much love and shoutout to DJ Khaled—he's the one who stamped it, he and Rick Ross—that's hood royalty," Deion told reporters. "It's hilarious to me, I love to see it, we joke about it on a daily basis. We gotta get him a lucrative watch deal, he can't do it for nothing. We gotta capitalize on the moment, he is my son."

It used to be that Deion inspired plenty of imitators, and now the mantle has been passed on to Shedeur.

New York Jets stars Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson mimicked his celebration after a 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams showed off his actual watch when he was walking through the tunnel before Monday's 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers.