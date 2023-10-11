NFL Picks Week 6: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets

1 of 3

David Berding/Getty Images

This line feels low, considering just how poorly the Denver Broncos defense has played in 2023. The Broncos are allowing a league-worst average of 451 yards and 36.2 points per game.



While the Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been spectacular, it should get going against the rival Broncos. Patrick Mahomes has never lost to Denver, and it's looking like star tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) will be available.



"He's gotten quite a little bit of treatment on it. So, he's feeling a little bit better, which is good," head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday.



The question is whether Russell Wilson and the Broncos can generate any offense against what has become a very stout Chiefs defense— Kansas City is allowing an average of 301 yards and 16 points per game.



Wilson is making too many mistakes to win consistently, but he and the Broncos offense have been more productive under Sean Payton.

