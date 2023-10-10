4 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Kirk Cousins Trade After Justin Jefferson Injury

1 of 4

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are chock-full of talented skill-position players whom the franchise expended first-round picks on over the last few years, but their development is currently being squandered by a lack of competence under center. The team didn't have an heir-apparent to Matt Ryan on the roster when it traded the longtime starter away following the 2021 campaign and has since relied on veteran journeyman Marcus Mariota and 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder to run the offense.

Mariota lasted less than a full season before Atlanta's coaching staff handed the reins to Ridder. While the Cincinnati product didn't completely underwhelm in his rookie season—he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding any interceptions and posting a 2-2 record in his four starts—it didn't inspire much confidence either. The 24-year-old hasn't displayed much growth in Year 2, and while he's taken the team to a 3-2 record while connecting on 65.4 percent of his throws for 1,073 yards and four touchdowns, he's also tossed interceptions and has done a poor job getting some of his top pass-catchers involved.

Kyle Pitts is noticeably struggling with Ridder under center. The tight end was regarded as a can't-miss prospect when he was taken No. 4 overall in 2021 and had a strong rookie season—finishing with 1,026 yards and a touchdown on 68 receptions—but saw his sophomore campaign derailed by injury and inconsistency. Things have not gotten better in 2023, with Pitts reeling in just 18 passes for 208 yards thus far.

Drake London, the team's first-round pick last year, is also slumping. After securing 72 passes for 866 yards and four touchdowns last year, the USC product isn't on pace to make a leap after hauling in a meager 17 passes for 204 yards and two scores in 2023.

While some of these disappointing performances can be attributed to the presence of Bijan Robinson—the generational running back prospect who the Falcons landed at No. 8 overall this year—and the workload he's taken on, much of the blame can be attributed to Ridder's mediocre play. Upgrading to Kirk Cousins might be the shot in the arm this offense needs to ascend from the middle of the pack into the upper echelon.

Cousins clearly understands how to get his top pass-catchers involved and has been responsible for developing two wideouts into stars since arriving in Minnesota. Adam Thielen had his best season after Cousins signed with the Vikings in 2018, catching a career-high 113 passes for 1,373 yards to go along with nine touchdowns that year. Cousins also helped elevate Justin Jefferson to the league's best wideout, evidenced by his incredible 360 receptions for 5,396 yards and 28 touchdowns over his first 55 career games.