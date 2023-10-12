Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the 2023 MLB Playoffs So Far

2 of 8

David Berding/Getty Images

During the regular season, the American League East was king, posting the best combined winning percentage (.554) by any five-team division in MLB history.

Some lot of good that did in October, though.

The 99-win Tampa Bay Rays got swept by the Texas Rangers in the Wild Card Round. After posting the AL's best run differential (plus-195) during the regular season, the Rays scored one run and committed five errors between the two losses in front of a historically sparse home crowd. There were understandable concerns about Tampa Bay's injury-depleted pitching staff heading into the postseason, but not having Shane McClanahan and Co. isn't why the offense vanished and the defense fell apart.

While the Rays were getting swept, so were the Toronto Blue Jays, who also scored only one run between their two losses in Minnesota. John Schneider's decision to pull José Berríos in the fourth inning of Game 2 with met with all sorts of backlash, but getting only one extra-base hit in the series was the much bigger culprit.

Most disappointing of all, the 101-win Baltimore Orioles—who had not been swept in any regular-season series since May 2022—went 0-3 in the ALDS against Texas. Kyle Bradish pitched well in the opener. Gunnar Henderson went 6-for-12 at the dish, hitting every bit as well as the many other rookies previously mentioned. But as a whole, the O's walked way too many Rangers hitters and couldn't get into an offensive groove until it was too little, too late.

We see this all the time in men's college basketball, too: The clear-cut best conference during the regular season sends a bunch of teams to the NCAA tournament, they all get knocked out before the Final Four, and everyone rushes to say the league was overrated. But all you get for being the best conference/division for months is a few extra tickets to the small sample-size lottery, where you hope you've saved your best for last and that good luck is on your side.