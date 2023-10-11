3 Players the 49ers Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

3 Players the 49ers Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 11, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers came into the season as a Super Bowl contender and they've done nothing to dispel that notion since the beginning of the season. Going into a Week 7 matchup with the Cleveland Brown, the Niners sit at a perfect 5-0.
General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have built a roster that has very few holes and has shown its versatility throughout the early season.
They've also shown that they're willing to add pieces when it makes sense. The 49ers pounced on the opportunity to trade for Randy Gregory when the Broncos were preparing to release him from his contract
Gregory is going to give them another veteran pass-rusher who could become a critical role player at an important position.
Here's a look at three other trade candidates who could help San Francisco fill in a few gaps and become an even scarier Super Bowl contender.
OT Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals
Inter-division trades are usually a little less likely, but the Cardinals dealing Kelvin Beachum to the Niners is a win-win for both sides.
If there's an area that the 49ers need to improve, it's offensive line. In a vacuum, they don't have any above-average starters outside of Trent Williams, who is arguably the best in the league at his position.
The offense keeps humming along because Shanahan does a great job of masking deficiencies on the offensive line, but there are definitely areas that could be upgraded.
For instance, Kelvin Beachum would likely be an upgrade over Colton McKivitz. Through five games the former fifth-round pick has a 58.8 grade, which ranks 49th among all tackles in the league.
Beachum isn't getting any run on the Cardinals offensive line, but he finished last season with a 70.6 grade on 1,178 snaps, per PFF.
At 34 years old, Beachum would probably like to be chasing a ring. The Cardinals have already gone to their youth movement up front by playing Paris Johnson Jr. over Beachum and they are on their way to a top draft choice next season.
Beachum won't get a big enough contract in free agency to warrant a compensatory pick. They should be willing to take whatever pick they can get for him now.
CB Andrew Booth Jr., Minnesota Vikings
Depth at cornerback is another potential roadblock for the 49ers. Charvarius Ward has been playing well, but he's also been on the injury report with a heel ailment and it makes you wonder if this secondary is prepared if they would need to play without him.
Deommodore Lenoir is the other starter on the outside and Isaiah Oliver is a slot-only corner. Ambry Thomas and Anthony Brown are the only other names listed on the depth chart.
Andrew Booth Jr. is an interesting trade target to add depth. He was a second-round pick in 2022, but he missed all but six games of his rookie season with a torn meniscus. This season, he hasn't worked himself back into the rotation.
The struggling Vikings seem to be happy with Booth working as a deep bench player. He's only logged four defensive snaps and 47 special teams reps this season.
Considering Booth's draft pedigree, it would be worth it to look into trading for him and inheriting his rookie contract. He'd be a young, cheap option at a position of need who could wind up competing for a starting job next season.
CB Troy Hill, Carolina Panthers
Acquiring an outside corner like Andrew Booth Jr. could come in handy down the stretch, but adding another slot corner could pay immediate dividends. Isaiah Oliver is the primary option there right now, but adding someone like Troy Hill would give them another slot specialist.
Hill brings a lot of NFC West experience to the table. He played six seasons tih the Rams including the 2022 season when he came back and started 12 games for Sean McVay.
The veteran is on a one-year contract with the Panthers so acquiring him doesn't carry any financial obligation beyond this season.
Although he's 32 he has shown he can still be a functional player. He's been on the field for 48 percent of the Panthers defensive snaps and he is only giving up a passer rating of 75.4 on the season.
Defensive back depth can be crucial in the playoffs and this is a team that should have his sights set on the Lombardi Trophy. Bringing in one more veteran corner would bring some peace of mind when injuries hit.