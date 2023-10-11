3 Players the 49ers Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

1 of 3

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Inter-division trades are usually a little less likely, but the Cardinals dealing Kelvin Beachum to the Niners is a win-win for both sides.

If there's an area that the 49ers need to improve, it's offensive line. In a vacuum, they don't have any above-average starters outside of Trent Williams, who is arguably the best in the league at his position.

The offense keeps humming along because Shanahan does a great job of masking deficiencies on the offensive line, but there are definitely areas that could be upgraded.

For instance, Kelvin Beachum would likely be an upgrade over Colton McKivitz. Through five games the former fifth-round pick has a 58.8 grade, which ranks 49th among all tackles in the league.

Beachum isn't getting any run on the Cardinals offensive line, but he finished last season with a 70.6 grade on 1,178 snaps, per PFF.

At 34 years old, Beachum would probably like to be chasing a ring. The Cardinals have already gone to their youth movement up front by playing Paris Johnson Jr. over Beachum and they are on their way to a top draft choice next season.