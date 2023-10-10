X

    Chet Holmgren on Victor Wembanyama's And-1: 'The Headbutt Is an Unstoppable Move'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - OCTOBER 9: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder look on during the game on October 9, 2023 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama already seems to be learning what he can get away with on an NBA floor.

    In the first quarter of Monday's 122-121 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama drove inside and drew a foul on Thunder big man Chet Holmgren. Holmgren quipped the Frenchman might have discovered his signature move:

    chet holmgren @ChetHolmgren

    The headbutt is an unstoppable move fasho😂😂🤝 <a href="https://t.co/Oaz7Mz8f57">https://t.co/Oaz7Mz8f57</a>

