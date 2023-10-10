Asante Samuel: Tom Brady Would Win Super Bowl for Patriots This Year If He Returned

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have lost their last two games by a combined 69 points, marking the two worst defeats of the Bill Belichick era. Mac Jones looks completely lost under center, while Belichick's defense hasn't been doing the offense any favors.

This is a team that looks much closer to having the No. 1 overall pick than turning things around.

According to former Patriots corner Asante Samuel, there is only one person who can save the season: Tom Brady.

"This terrible team that everybody sees is a terrible team. ... [Brady] can come right now, today, and win a Super Bowl for the New England Patriots. Because that's Tom Brady," Samuel told TMZ Sports.

While Brady probably appreciates his former teammate's faith, there is no way a 46-year-old Brady could throw on a cape and save the day. He looked every bit of his age late last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that was with a roster that was far superior to the one he'd be taking over in New England.

The Patriots have no skill position players on the level of Chris Godwin or Mike Evans, and their offensive line woes have forced Jones into being a checkdown machine. Brady himself looked closer to done than an MVP candidate during his final season in New England four years ago, and the Patriots haven't done much to improve the supporting cast since.