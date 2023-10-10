What WWE Must Avoid With Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso as Tag Team Champs, More Raw Takes

2 of 4

The Raw women's division is focused on a battle of the baddest. Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler are in constant conflict.



This sets up a likely Fatal 4-Way match for the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series. However, only two names stand out who need to be fighting.



Ripley has controlled the women's division with pure dominance since she was drafted to the brand in April. No one seems to be at her level. While Mami and Jax have history to settle, Baszler is the most legitimate threat to her title reign.



WWE needs to keep this story evolving, developing serious challengers for the Australian. And The Queen of Spades and Ripley had a memorable match in NXT in December 2019.

