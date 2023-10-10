X

NBA

    Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Thrills Fans in Preseason Debut vs. Chet Holmgren, Thunder

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 10, 2023

    San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after a basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sarah Phipps)
    AP Photo/Sarah Phipps

    San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama showed exactly why he was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft during his preseason debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    The 19-year-old forward scored 20 points in just 19 minutes, adding five rebounds and two steals. The 7'3" French phenom went 8-13 from the field, including a respectable 2-5 from behind the arc.

    Thunder forward Chet Holmgren also made his preseason debut, finishing with 21 points and 9 rebounds in his 16 minutes on the floor while hitting seven of his ten field goals. He also connected on each of his two three-point attempts.

    The 2022 second-overall pick missed his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot that he suffered in the offseason prior to his first year.

    Oklahoma City ended up winning by the final score of 122-121.

    Fans were enthralled by the battle of the top picks, with each player showcasing the ball-handling and shooting abilities that made them such enticing prospects.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Wemby's first dunk of his NBA career 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/aiwPUdUVGe">pic.twitter.com/aiwPUdUVGe</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    WEMBY AND-1 THEN FLEXES ON CHET 😳 <a href="https://t.co/GMHphvjayH">pic.twitter.com/GMHphvjayH</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Chet flexed then hit the Shedeur 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/7GkJWDwUXV">pic.twitter.com/7GkJWDwUXV</a>

    NBA @NBA

    WEMBY SAYS NO ⛔️<br><br>...for the first of many times.<br><br>Watch live on NBA TV: <a href="https://t.co/htyakZeFve">https://t.co/htyakZeFve</a> <a href="https://t.co/FF1EkDJ0WB">pic.twitter.com/FF1EkDJ0WB</a>

    Eric Salinas @EricSal_7

    I love how competitive Wemby's demeanor is tonight. <br><br>He wants it.<br><br>Different breed.

    Esfandiar Baraheni @JustEsBaraheni

    Wemby's recovery ability is so ridiculous <br><br>People talk about catch-radius but there's Wemby sort of has that on defense? His recovery radius is bigger than anyone.

    Eric Salinas @EricSal_7

    Wemby is looking confident — imprints everywhere on both ends.<br><br>Best player on the floor and it's not close.

    Quan @TheFinalQuan

    Guys - Wemby is for real

    Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

    Wemby just disrupted Oklahoma City's entire offensive sequence by himself then beats everyone down the floor for a dunk. Yikes.

    Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

    Wemby just crossed Chet and drove directly through his face for an and-1 😳

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    Yeah. The future of the center position is safe with Chet Holmgren and Wemby out there.

    NBA University @NBA_University

    Watching Chet &amp; Wemby is like watching a future version of basketball

    The Spurs' next preseason game is against the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City will face off with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.