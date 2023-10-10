Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Thrills Fans in Preseason Debut vs. Chet Holmgren, Thunder

AP Photo/Sarah Phipps

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama showed exactly why he was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft during his preseason debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 19-year-old forward scored 20 points in just 19 minutes, adding five rebounds and two steals. The 7'3" French phenom went 8-13 from the field, including a respectable 2-5 from behind the arc.

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren also made his preseason debut, finishing with 21 points and 9 rebounds in his 16 minutes on the floor while hitting seven of his ten field goals. He also connected on each of his two three-point attempts.

The 2022 second-overall pick missed his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot that he suffered in the offseason prior to his first year.

Oklahoma City ended up winning by the final score of 122-121.

Fans were enthralled by the battle of the top picks, with each player showcasing the ball-handling and shooting abilities that made them such enticing prospects.