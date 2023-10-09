Red Sox Rumors: Pitching Coach Dave Bush Fired After 2023 MLB Season

Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have made a change to the coaching staff following the 2023 season.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported that the team fired pitching coach Dave Bush on Monday, ending his tenure with the team after four seasons.

The Red Sox had a 4.52 staff ERA in 2023, which ranked 21st in MLB, and the team went 78-84, finishing in last place in the AL East. This was the second consecutive season that the team finished last in the division and the third time in four seasons that the team was in the cellar.

The move comes after the Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom in September. Bloom, like Bush, also started in the 2020 season. Manager Alex Cora has been confirmed to be returning in 2024.

While the results for the Red Sox pitching staff were not adequate, there is a case to be made that Bush was dealt a rough hand throughout the 2023 season.

Pitchers Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock all had significant stints on the injured list and others like Corey Kluber simply didn't live up to their billing.

The Red Sox had a shorthanded rotation at numerous points in the season and did not make any substantial moves at the deadline. However, Boston entered August at 57-50 and entered September at 69-66, yet fell to below .500 and did not show progress from the previous season.