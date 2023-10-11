Building Every NBA Team's Best Starting and Closing Lineups

29 of 30

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Starters: Kris Dunn, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler

This is one of the trickier starting fives to try to nail down. After witnessing Markkanen's breakout at the 3 last season, it's safe to assume he'll return to that spot. Collins and Kessler are the natural choices at the 4 and 5, but the backcourt feels almost completely up in the air.

Dunn gets the nod here, due to his experience and perimeter defense, and the fact that Clarkson and Markkanen provide plenty of firepower. There are several other reasonable guesses for those two spots, though.

Keyonte George has shown enough in summer league and preseason play to suggest he could be in the rotation right away. Ochai Agbaji brings more size and athleticism. Collin Sexton could get a shot to start at either position. Even Talen Horton-Tucker could be in the mix.

Closers: Jordan Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Kelly Olynyk

Kessler is already one of the game's better rim protectors, but his 51.6 free-throw percentage last season suggests he could be an offensive liability in late-game situations. Replacing him with Olynyk ups this lineup's passing and shooting ability to a degree that should make up for the defensive dropoff.