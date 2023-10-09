Peter King 2023 NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Eagles, Dolphins Lead Top 32 After Week 5

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles appear to be the teams to beat through five weeks.

Peter King of NBC Sports released his weekly NFL Power Rankings Monday following most of Week 5's action, and the two undefeated juggernauts sit atop of the list.

San Francisco solidified a claim in the top spot following a dominant 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas previously featured as the top team in an earlier King power ranking, so the dominant victory really put San Francisco on a pedestal in his eyes.

"Not much doubt they deserve this spot after Sunday night," King wrote. "We knew the defense would be premier, to be sure. But who knew Brock Purdy would be this good?"

Purdy was 17-of-24 for 252 yards and four touchdowns and improved to 10-0 as a starter in the regular season. The 49ers defense has also allowed less than 20 points in four of its five games, so the team is thriving in all facets of the game.

Philadelphia comes in at second in the power rankings and King pushed back on the narrative that the team isn't playing to its abilities yet.

"We should start appreciating this team," King wrote. "19-3 in the regular season since the start of last year—instead of saying, "Imagine what happens when they really start clicking on all cylinders. Um, averaging 28.2 points, rushing for 4.6 a pop and holding foes to 309 yards a game is sort of okay."

Philadelphia cruised to a 23-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, with quarterback Jalen Hurts going 25-of-38 for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The defense shut the Rams out in the second half and the Eagles as a whole joined the 49ers as the only unbeaten teams left in the NFL.