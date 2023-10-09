X

NBA

    Hawks' Trae Young Calls Warriors' Stephen Curry 'Probably the Best PG Ever'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 7: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 7, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Determined to get back in the conversation among the NBA's best point guards, Trae Young said he worked out with Stephen Curry over the summer.

    The Atlanta Hawks star praised Curry as the "best point guard ever" during the latest edition of his podcast.

    "He's probably the best point guard ever, so you want to pick his brain as much as you can and learn as much as you can from someone like him," Young said (14:40 mark). "Especially the type of guy he is, he'll give you it if you ask advice."

    Young averaged his standard fare of 26.2 points and 10.2 assists per game last season but saw his field goal percentage (43.0) and three-point percentage (33.5) take a noticeable dip below his career averages. He also missed out on All-Star and All-NBA appearances after making both teams in 2022.

    Young was also a notable snub for Team USA's World Cup team, and the national team's continued reluctance to add him to the roster has become a point of contention.

    "If you don't think I've been disrespected, you're just not telling the truth," Young told reporters at Hawks media day.

    Perhaps working with Curry will be Young's way of taking the next step as a player. The two have always shared similarities in their playing style, though Curry is a far superior finisher and shooter.

    It's also worth noting that Young threw his hat into the ring regarding the all-time debate between Curry and Magic Johnson. The Golden State Warriors guard took his claim to the mantle this offseason, while Johnson maintained he's the best in history.