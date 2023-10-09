Broncos' Singleton: Defense 'Choked' in Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, DEN Loss to Jets

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos defense was torched yet again on Sunday, giving up 31 points and 234 rushing yards to the beleaguered New York Jets offense in yet another loss.

The Broncos actually took a 13-8 lead into the half before getting gashed in the second half en route to a 31-21 defeat.

"Nothing [changed in the second half], we choked," Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton told reporters after the game.

"Teams are being creative and we've got to have a response," he added. "Ten guys can do the right thing, and if one guy is not, you get gashed. I think we all saw that [Sunday]."

It didn't help that the offense gave up a safety, lost three fumbles (including one for a touchdown) and went five straight drives to start the second half without so much as gaining a first down.

But the Jets also dominated on the ground in the second half, at one point allowing a Breece Hall 72-yard touchdown run.

"In the second half, I never felt like we defended the run the way we did in the first half," head coach Sean Payton told reporters. "That was troubling... I don't know what changed... but obviously we didn't play as well in the second half. I know we got out of a gap on the long run, that was pretty clear from the pictures."