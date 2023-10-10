NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 6 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 5 Results

2 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This is a much larger line, but it's one that the Miami Dolphins should cover. Miami is rolling offensively, both through the air and on the ground, and it just dismantled the New York Giants on Sunday.



New York got a defensive touchdown and still lost by 15 points to the Dolphins. The Carolina Panthers could have a similar game, and there's no guaranteeing that Carolina will snag a defensive score.



The biggest issue for the Panthers is a lackluster run defense allowing an average of 4.9 yards per carry. Carolina will struggle to contain Raheem Mostert and rookie star De'Von Achane—who has topped 100 yards in three consecutive games.



The Panthers have been marginally better at defending the pass, but that doesn't mean they'll stonewall Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins. Miami is too balanced offensively to truly contain, and it is going to score, a lot, against the Panthers.



Can rookie QB Bryce Young do enough to keep things close on the scoreboard? With the Dolphins beginning to develop a pass rush (seven sacks in Week 5) it's hard to see that happening.

