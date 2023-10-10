Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Rashee Rice and More Top Free-Agent Pickups

4 of 5

DK DFS Value: $4,400

The Chicago Bears benched D'Onta Foreman after the season opener, but they will likely have to turn back to him in Week 6 after a rash of injuries decimated their backfield.

Starting running back Khalil Herbert exited Week 5's win over the Washington Commanders and is now expected to miss "multiple weeks" with an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Rookie fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson suffered a concussion in the same game and could be sidelined for a stretch as well. Travis Homer, who almost exclusively played special teams since joining the Bears this offseason, is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Fullback Khari Blasingame was the sole member of the backfield healthy by the end of the the Bears' Thursday Night Football appearance last week. As a result, Foreman should be active this Sunday and see plenty of run while the rest of his teammates are recovering.

Foreman started the year poorly, rushing for 16 yards on five carries and catching two passes for eight yards in Week 1. However, he's only a year removed from a breakout campaign with the Carolina Panthers. Foreman posted career highs in rushing yardage (914), carries (203) and touchdowns (five) after taking over as the RB1 following Carolina's decision to trade away Christian McCaffrey.

The 27-year-old journeyman will look to capitalize on his current situation with a career-revitalizing performance. The Bears are facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 and will likely lean on Foreman to carry the rushing load if Johnson can't suit up. Even if Johnson is active, Foreman figures to log a sizable number of carries while working in a timeshare with the first-year back.