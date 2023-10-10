NFL Odds Week 6: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

1 of 3

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

While there were a few lopsided games in Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs weren't involved in one of them. Kansas City outlasted the Minnesota Vikings in a 27-20 contest, which has become par for the course for the Chiefs.



Kansas City has won just one game by more than eight points this season, against Chicago in Week 3.



However, the Chiefs are poised for their second blowout win of the season, as the rival Denver Broncos will come to town on Thursday night. Denver's much-maligned defense—which ranks last in both yards and points allowed—will give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense an opportunity to explode.



The Chiefs have been very good defensively, allowing 301 yards and 16 points per game. They should create problems for Russell Wilson and a Broncos offense that is prone to mistakes.



Wilson caused a safety in Week 5 when he drew an intentional grounding penalty. He also coughed up the football in the fourth quarter, and the ensuing scoop-and-score ended Denver's hope of a comeback attempt.

