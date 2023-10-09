3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 5 Win vs. Rams

1 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Goedert eclipsed his season high in receiving yards on the Eagles' first drive.

The tight end caught four balls for 44 yards and scored the touchdown on the Eagles' opening series.

That was just the start of the big day for Goedert, who ended with 117 yards and eight receptions off nine targets.

The 28-year-old was the missing piece in the Eagles offense in the first four weeks. He had 13 catches in the last three weeks, but most of those receptions were for minimal hauls.

Philadelphia had a clear directive to target Goedert across the middle and that helped it on plenty of drives.