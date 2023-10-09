3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 5 Loss vs. Jaguars

1 of 3

Lawrence and Etienne did whatever they wanted to the Buffalo defense.

Etienne ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. The Jags ran for the most yards of any opponent against the Bills this season.

Buffalo allowed 196 rushing yards, which was 24 yards more than its previous high concession on the ground, which came in its other loss of the season to the New York Jets.

Lawrence torched the Buffalo secondary for 315 passing yards. He worked well with Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk to extend a handful of drives.

Jacksonville's drive that started with 7:56 left in the third quarter showcased all of Buffalo's defensive flaws.

Lawrence picked out Calvin Ridley for three passes of 10 yards or more. Two of those throws resulted in third-down conversions.

Buffalo ended that drive with a fumble, but it is still a good example of how it could not get off the field for long stretches against the Jags.

Jacksonville had three second-half drives of eight plays or longer and then Etienne broke loose for a 35-yard score on its final series.