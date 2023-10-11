20 Young Stars Most Likely to Become Future World Champions in WWE and AEW

0 of 17

WWE

Professional wrestling is an ever-changing business both in terms of presentation and the people on our screens each week. It's an industry filled with newcomers, longtime veterans and everything in between.

The two top U.S. promotions right now are WWE and All Elite Wrestling. Both companies have multiple weekly shows on TV and often sell out arenas for pay-per-views. Other smaller companies have also been thriving in recent years, but they are all competing for third place.

The current crop of young talent across the industry might be the best we have seen. With each new generation comes innovators and people who push the limits of what we think is physically possible.

Right now, WWE and AEW each have a large roster filled to the brim with wrestlers who are champing at the bit to prove their worth and win the top prize in their home promotion.

With so many potential future world champions delivering great performances every week, both companies are in good hands.