Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 5 ResultsOctober 9, 2023
Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 5 Results
The Chicago Bears carry one silver lining from their awful 2023 season into Week 6.
The Bears currently hold the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2024 NFL draft thanks to their trade with the Carolina Panthers that was used to place Bryce Young in the NFC South.
Carolina is the only winless team in the NFL and losing more games will not help the franchise build around Young because of the pre-draft trade in 2023.
Chicago is one of six 1-4 teams after Week 5. The Las Vegas Raiders could join that group with a Monday night loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The Bears need to figure out if Justin Fields is their quarterback for the extended future, and if he is, the fight for USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams may come down to the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and a few other teams.
Updated NFL Draft Order
1. Chicago (via Carolina - 0-5)
2. Chicago (1-4)
3. Denver (1-4)
4. Minnesota (1-4)
5. New England (1-4)
6. Arizona (1-4)
7. New York Giants (1-4)
8. Las Vegas (1-3)
9. Arizona (via Houston - 2-3)
10. New York Jets (2-3)
11. Washington (2-3)
12. Tennessee (2-3)
13. Cincinnati (2-3)
14. Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
15. Green Bay (2-2)
16. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
17. Houston (via Cleveland - 2-2)
18. New Orleans (3-2)
19. Atlanta (3-2)
20. Indianapolis (3-2)
21. Buffalo (3-2)
22. Dallas (3-2)
23. Baltimore (3-2)
24. Seattle (3-1)
25. Pittsburgh (3-2)
26. Jacksonville (3-2)
27. Tampa Bay (3-1)
28. Detroit (4-1)
29. Miami (4-1)
30. Philadelphia (5-0)
31. Kansas City (4-1)
32. San Francisco (5-0)
Bears Hold Top Two Picks
The Bears experienced one of their best weeks in quite some time.
Chicago ended its 14-game losing streak on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders and moved into the No. 1 draft pick through the Panthers' loss to the Detroit Lions.
One win will not drastically change the fortunes of the franchise, but Thursday's performance provided a look into what Fields' ceiling could be in the NFL.
The 2021 first-round pick threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns. He had 617 yards and eight scoring throws in the last two weeks.
Ideally, the Bears would win a few more games in which Fields shines and confirms that he is the team's long-term quarterback.
The other part to the ideal situation is for the Panthers to continue losing, so that the Bears have all the power at the top of the draft again. They used that control to get D.J. Moore in a deal for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick with Carolina.
There is a good chance the Panthers enter their Week 7 bye at 0-6 since they play the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Carolina could be 0-8 going into its Week 10 clash with the Bears.
Carolina does not appear to have many wins on its schedule right now, and if Bryce Young continues to struggle, more distance could be created between the Panthers and the pack, and that will only benefit the Bears.
Denver, New England May Be in Need of Quarterbacks
The Broncos and Patriots could be headed toward a tanking battle for Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and the rest of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class.
Denver has not experienced much change in Sean Payton's first year as head coach, and its trajectory will not improve in October, as it faces the Kansas City Chiefs twice in the next three weeks.
The Broncos face the Green Bay Packers in between the two Chiefs games, and then they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 out of their Week 9 bye.
Denver could be staring at a 1-8 or 2-7 record and the reality that it might have to move on from Russell Wilson in the offseason.
New England's quarterback situation is clearer, as Mac Jones has not delivered in the last two weeks.
Jones led the Patriots offense to three total points in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
New England's upcoming opponents will not matter if Jones fails to fix his issues under center, or if Bailey Zappe does not play well in his place.
A few more losses in the coming weeks could place the Patriots in the race for the top pick along with Chicago, Denver and potentially a few other teams.