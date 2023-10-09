Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 5 Results

2 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Bears experienced one of their best weeks in quite some time.

Chicago ended its 14-game losing streak on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders and moved into the No. 1 draft pick through the Panthers' loss to the Detroit Lions.

One win will not drastically change the fortunes of the franchise, but Thursday's performance provided a look into what Fields' ceiling could be in the NFL.

The 2021 first-round pick threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns. He had 617 yards and eight scoring throws in the last two weeks.

Ideally, the Bears would win a few more games in which Fields shines and confirms that he is the team's long-term quarterback.

The other part to the ideal situation is for the Panthers to continue losing, so that the Bears have all the power at the top of the draft again. They used that control to get D.J. Moore in a deal for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick with Carolina.

There is a good chance the Panthers enter their Week 7 bye at 0-6 since they play the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Carolina could be 0-8 going into its Week 10 clash with the Bears.