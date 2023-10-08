Saleh: Jets Could've Blown Broncos Out of the Water If Not for Red-Zone Struggles

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Considering how much his team has already gone through this season, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh will take a win however he can get it.

But the Jets' ugly 31-21 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday could've been an even bigger win had they taken advantage of their opportunities in the red zone.

"We probably could've blown that team out of the water," Saleh said postgame of his team's red-zone struggles.

Somehow, the Jets managed to come out with the win despite scoring just one touchdown on offense, which came on an explosive 72-yard run early in the third quarter by Breece Hall. The rest of their points came from field goals, a safety and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

In five trips to the red zone, the Jets went 0-of-5. Luckily, the Broncos had too many mistakes to take advantage of the ones that New York was making.

Denver had three turnovers against a forceful Jets' defense, including a strip-sack on Russell Wilson that was returned for a touchdown in the final minute of the game, sealing the contest.

If Zach Wilson and the offense would have cashed in a few more times, things probably wouldn't have been so tight late in the game.