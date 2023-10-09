X

MLB

    Mitch Garver, Rangers Offense Hyped By Fans as Texas Takes 2-0 Lead Over Orioles

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 9, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 08: Mitch Garver #18 of the Texas Rangers watches his grand slam against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 08, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Mitch Garver's grand slam helped propel the Texas Rangers to an 11-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Sunday.

    MLB

    Mitch Garver is GRAND!

    Garver didn't play in the Rangers' first three playoff games, which included a two-game Wild Card Series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays and a 3-2 win over the O's in Game 1 of the ALDS.

    However, he found himself hitting in the No. 3 hole on Sunday, and manager Bruce Bochy looked like a genius after the catcher's brilliant day (2-of-6, two runs, five RBI).

    Texas, which took a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-five series, scored five runs in the second inning and four more in the third for a 9-2 lead.

    A Leody Taveras two-RBI double and three RBI singles led to the second-inning runs.

    Garver's third-inning grand slam then broke the game wide open, giving the Rangers more than enough insurance to put themselves one win away from the ALCS.

    MLB

    The @Rangers answer back to tie the game in the 2nd!

    Texas added one more run in the fifth and another in the ninth.

    It turns out Texas needed some breathing room thanks to the exploits of Aaron Hicks, who smacked a two-RBI single in the first and a three-run homer in the ninth. In between, Baltimore scored two fourth-inning runs before a Gunnar Henderson fifth-inning solo shot.

    In the end, that wasn't enough to overcome the powerful and deep Rangers lineup, which saw the No. 9 hitter in Taveras score three runs in addition to his two RBI.

    Texas also finished with 11 hits and 11 walks in addition to its 11 runs. Corey Seager walked five times alone.

    The star of the day was Garver, though, as his grand slam ended up being the difference. Fans and analysts alike recognized his efforts and those of his teammates as well.

    slightly depressed Rangers fan

    Mitch Garver showing up to kill relief pitchers after not playing for a week

    Michael Bier

    I want to formally apologize to my neighbor for being obnoxiously loud as I watched Mitch Garver CRUSH this grand slam.

    InsideAccess1057

    Bochy putting Garver in the 3 hole and he hits a grand slam over Walltimore against a guy who had no business being in the game following up for a guy who has no business on a postseason roster. Game. Set. Match. Total missmatch

    Brice Paterik

    THIS IS WHY I WILL NEVER STOP STANNING MITCH GARVER!!!!!!!

    Texas Rangers Insider

    For some reason I have a weird feeling that Garver will be in the lineup for the rest of the year

    The Prospect Times

    I can't quite put my finger on it but something tells me Mitch Garver wants to stay in the lineup.

    Christopher Fittz

    The Rangers are just straight up ruining the FS1 announcers' day now.

    Evan Closky

    So, uh, the Rangers whooping the Rays ain't so funny anymore, is it Baltimore?

    Texas Rangers Insider

    THE RANGERS WIN!!!!! 11-8!!!!!

UP 2-0 AND COMING HOME!!

LETS ALL ENJOY SOME CREED TO CELEBRATE

    Jonathan D Rodriguez

    Texas Rangers offense has caught fire again, perfect timing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a>

    JJ Cooper

    When this Rangers offense is clicking it can devour teams. Texas had 26 regular season games this year where they scored 10 runs or more. With 9 on the board in 2.1 innings seems likely this will be their first double-digit game of the 2023 postseason.

    Dan Treacy

    The only thing that separated the Rangers from being the AL's best team this season was their bullpen. That's it. In Game 1, the O's had every opportunity to pounce on it and couldn't. In Game 2, Texas' offense made the bullpen irrelevant.

    Just Baseball

    The Rangers are just so hard to pitch against…

This offense was the best in the AL for a reason this season and they continue to apply so much pressure as they take the lead today!!!

    Mike Mitchell

    Rangers lineup is healthy and locked in. O's probably don't have enough offense of their own to turn this series around.

    Jacob Nielson

    The Rangers' offense doesn't care about your 101 wins and feel-good sentiments. <a href="https://t.co/KSlCL1qbkC">https://t.co/KSlCL1qbkC</a>

    Texas will look to complete the sweep on Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. ET.