UEFA Postpones All Matches in Israel After War Declaration, Hamas Attacks

Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

UEFA has suspended all matches in Israel for at least the next two weeks after the country declared war following Hamas attacks over the weekend, per ESPN.

The organizing body said it will "continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on new dates and on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures," according to ESPN.

A European qualifier on Oct. 10 between Israel and Switzerland is among the matches that have been postponed. UEFA is also waiting to see if an Oct. 15 matchup between Israel and Kosovo can be safely played or will also need to be postponed.

European Under-21 Championship 2025 qualifiers and Under-17 2024 qualifiers scheduled in the region between Oct. 11-17 have also been postponed, per the BBC.

According to the Associated Press, Hamas attacks have accounted for over 700 deaths in Israel, while Israel's retaliations have left over 400 dead in Gaza. Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have also claimed to have kidnapped more than 130 people from within Israel and were holding them captive, hoping to exchange them for the thousands of Palestinians detained in Israel.