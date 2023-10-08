Report: Celtics' Jrue Holiday 'Aggressively' Pursued by Team USA for 2024 Olympics

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As the Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics continues to take shape, one player who has yet to commit is reportedly drawing significant interest.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday is being "aggressively" pursued by USA Basketball to join the team.

Holiday, who was a member of the Team USA squad that took home a gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, has yet to decide if he will make his return next summer. However, Wojnarowski noted that USA Basketball officials are "hopeful" he will eventually commit to the 12-man roster because he is held in such high esteem.

The 33-year-old is reportedly "beloved" by team officials, led by managing director Grant Hill. Holiday was "considered the second most impactful player" on the 2021 team behind Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Team USA failed to medal in the FIBA World Cup this summer, as its young roster struggled defensively at times throughout the tournament. Holiday would quickly mitigate all of those problems, as his "on-ball defense, playmaking and leadership" are the reasons he's so sought after for the Paris Games.

A five-time NBA All-Defensive selection, Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 67 games for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. He was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade, and he was subsequently traded to Boston after that.

If Holiday decides to join the team, he would be on a roster that would potentially include the likes of Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum, as each of those players already expressed interest in playing for Team USA.