Mac Jones, Patriots Blasted by Fans After 34-0 Loss to Derek Carr, Saints

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' disastrous season continued Sunday with a 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Pats quarterback Mac Jones endured another tough outing, going 12-of-22 for 110 yards and three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble). One of his picks resulted in a Tyrann Mathieu 27-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Backup Bailey Zappe replaced Jones late in the game, but he didn't fare any better (3-of-9, 22 yards).

The running game featuring Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott failed to get going, as the two combined for 45 yards on 16 carries.

The Saints' offense possessed the ball for nearly two-thirds (40 minutes) of the game. They nearly doubled the Pats' yardage total (304-156). Saints quarterback Derek Carr enjoyed a clean and efficient day by completing 18-of-26 passes for 183 yards and two scores.

The 1-4 Pats have now been outscored 72-3 in their last two games after previously losing 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys. Their lone win came against the New York Jets in Week 3 by a 15-10 score.

Jones started the season well enough through three games, but his last two outings have been problematic.

After the game, head coach Bill Belichick said that Jones would remain the starter, noting that the team has a lot of problems.

All three phases of the game are struggling. Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl champion, is also taking a lot of grief.

In the end, many fingers are being pointed at both the coach and the quarterback as the Patriots slog through the season.