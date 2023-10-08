X

    Mac Jones, Patriots Blasted by Fans After 34-0 Loss to Derek Carr, Saints

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 8, 2023

    The New England Patriots' disastrous season continued Sunday with a 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

    Pats quarterback Mac Jones endured another tough outing, going 12-of-22 for 110 yards and three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble). One of his picks resulted in a Tyrann Mathieu 27-yard interception return for a touchdown.

    New Orleans Saints @Saints

    TYRANN PICK-6!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/Mathieu_Era?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mathieu_Era</a> takes it to the house! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> | 📺: CBS <a href="https://t.co/NcLqKhCBlD">pic.twitter.com/NcLqKhCBlD</a>

    Backup Bailey Zappe replaced Jones late in the game, but he didn't fare any better (3-of-9, 22 yards).

    The running game featuring Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott failed to get going, as the two combined for 45 yards on 16 carries.

    The Saints' offense possessed the ball for nearly two-thirds (40 minutes) of the game. They nearly doubled the Pats' yardage total (304-156). Saints quarterback Derek Carr enjoyed a clean and efficient day by completing 18-of-26 passes for 183 yards and two scores.

    The 1-4 Pats have now been outscored 72-3 in their last two games after previously losing 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys. Their lone win came against the New York Jets in Week 3 by a 15-10 score.

    Jones started the season well enough through three games, but his last two outings have been problematic.

    Mark Daniels @ByMarkDaniels

    Mac Jones first 3 games of 2023: 81/125 (65%), 748 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs<br><br>Mac Jones last 2 games: 24/43 (56%), 260 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INT<br><br>What on earth happened?

    After the game, head coach Bill Belichick said that Jones would remain the starter, noting that the team has a lot of problems.

    All three phases of the game are struggling. Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl champion, is also taking a lot of grief.

    In the end, many fingers are being pointed at both the coach and the quarterback as the Patriots slog through the season.

    Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

    Career pick six's at Gillette Stadium:<br><br>Tom Brady: 4 in 17 seasons <br>Mac Jones: 4 in 3 seasons <a href="https://t.co/GFgoI3nKnY">pic.twitter.com/GFgoI3nKnY</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    THIS HAS TO END. HOW MUCH MORE EVIDENCE DO WE NEED THAT MAC JONES IS NOT A STARTING QB????

    PGS NEST  @NestPgs

    Mac Jones is not a franchise QB in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> offensive issues root much deeper than the player personnel.<br><br>Bill Belichick is one of the greatest HCs of all time, but the game may have officially passed him by.<br><br>Robert Kraft may have a bundle of decisions to make.

    david @Davidlemke15

    Maybe Brady did more lifting than we thought

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    It's going to be difficult to put into words what we are seeing with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> right now. This is tough, man. Not even competitive at the moment.

    Tom E. Curran @tomecurran

    The worst loss of Bill Belichick's coaching career has been followed by the second-worst loss of his coaching career. <br><br>Which may actually be worse than the worst loss because it immediately followed the worst loss.

    BrycenNFL 👑 @BrycenNFL

    Bill Belichick got:<br><br>-the cap space<br>-a QB in the draft <br>-the control <br><br>It has failed. <a href="https://t.co/jsx4NwJcYu">pic.twitter.com/jsx4NwJcYu</a>

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    Bill Belichick demands excellence. <br>He will healthy scratch you from the SB.<br>He will bench / cut you for being late to a meeting during a snowstorm. <br>It's about accountability. <br>It's the Patriot Way. <br>34-0 <br>38-3<br>He's now 26-29 since Brady left.

    PGS NEST  @NestPgs

    Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL

    Seeing what Bill Belichick is going through in the post-Brady era, it makes appreciation for what Pete Carroll has done that much greater. Changing quarterbacks and maintaining success is difficult to do.

    JustJeff @TheJeffSchlegel

    I don't know that the Patriots would fire Bill Belichick the head coach at the end of this season. However, they absolutely must fire Bill Belichick the GM. The Patriots totally suck and it's all on him and his crappy roster building.

    Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat

    Mac Jones ascending to almost impossible levels of badness

    Andy Holloway @andyholloway

    Mac Jones may be the path to Caleb Williams

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Patriots QB Mac Jones starts 0-for-4 and just threw in second pick six in as many weeks. And that was the classic "let the play die" type of situation that's gotten him in trouble in the past.

    Mark @MarkPiselli13

    The Mac Jones experience needs to end. If you think otherwise, you're lying to yourself

    Erick @Airhawk27

    Not only did Bill Belichick ruin Mac Jones, this toxic fan base played a big part as well. <br><br>I understand the whole thick skin mindset, but having a fan base turn on you for a year straight when you're not being set up for success, that'll destroy anyone's confidence.

    Matt McCarthy @MattMcCarthy985

    Mac Jones can't even pitch the ball correctly.<br><br>Enough is enough. He's cooked. They ruined him. He ruined himself. He was never good. I don't know, but I know he's not the guy. There's no point in seeing any more of him.

    Jesse Morse, MD @DrJesseMorse

    Mac Jones is NOT the answer.<br><br>BB needs to get on the phone with ARI to see what it will take to get Kyler Murray. <br><br>As a Patriots fan, I'm done with the excuses for Mac, it's over. <br><br>Take the L <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a>, he's done.

    The Patriots will now visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET.