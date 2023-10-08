Video: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Flagged by Refs While Giving TD Ball to Mom

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa has two interceptions in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, and Tyreek Hill has one of his own.

Hill's just so happened to happen in the stands.

The Dolphins star attempted to give the ball from a touchdown reception to his mother in the stands, only for the ball to instead wind up in the hands of an overzealous fan. All's well that ends well, though, as the fan quickly realized his mistake and handed over the ball to Hill's mother.

That said, referees did not see it that way. Hill was flagged for an excessive celebration penalty on the play.

The flag didn't have much impact as the Dolphins have dominated the Giants from the outset. Hill has put together his third 100-yard receiving game of the season, highlighted by the 69-yard score that set up the aforementioned penalty.

It's been an important return to form for a Dolphins team that suffered a frustrating 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

After leaving Buffalo with their heads hanging low, Hill and Co. clearly wanted to bask in the celebratory nature of the moment.