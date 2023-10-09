3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 5 Win vs. Ravens

3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 5 Win vs. RavensOctober 9, 2023
In what might have been the wildest game of Week 5, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. That might seem like a relatively normal score for a typical Ravens-Steelers defensive battle.
However, the scoring was anything but normal. Pittsburgh was down 10-3 entering the fourth quarter before surging with two field goals, a safety and a touchdown with a failed two-point attempt.
Baltimore appeared to be in control before Pittsburgh's defense and special teams took over. A blocked punt yielded the safety, while a Joey Porter Jr. interception in the end zone saved the Steelers from a special teams fumble and helped set up the go-ahead touchdown.
The Steelers somehow found a way to win, and thanks to their 2-0 divisional record, they now hold first place in the AFC North.
Here are our biggest takeaways from Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over Baltimore.
The Steelers Aren't Going Quietly in the AFC North
The biggest thing to take away from Pittsburgh's latest victory is that the Steelers are going to remain a menace in the AFC North.
The Steelers might not be a particularly great team, as blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans might suggest. However, they know how to battle divisional foes with physicality and opportunistic play.
Turnovers have directly led to victories over the Cleveland Browns and Ravens this season. Pittsburgh got three of them against Baltimore while sacking Lamar Jackson four times.
Head coach Mike Tomlin, meanwhile, will keep his team focused on the importance of winning divisional games.
"We can't allow them to be 3-0," Tomlin told KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani of the Ravens on the team's official website. "We win this game, obviously, we're in a good position relative to the division."
The Steelers have issues. Their offense continues to play inconsistently under Matt Canada, and they can't consistently win with defense alone. However, they continue to show that it is going to remain relevant in the divisional race by beating their rivals.
Pittsburgh's next opportunity for a divisional win will come in Week 11 in Cleveland.
It's Time to Consider Replacing Najee Harris Long-Term
The Steelers offense was stagnant for much of the game before Kenny Pickett and George Pickens hooked up on some big plays late. The Steelers continue to show a lack of creativity under Canada, but that isn't news at this point.
What's perhaps more alarming is the fact that 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris continues to look like an average running back at best. He was a rookie Pro Bowler thanks to a high-volume workload, but he's been just OK as a runner.
Harris came into Sunday with a 3.9-yards-per-carry average and rushed for just 37 yards on 14 carries against Baltimore. Jaylen Warren, who averaged 4.4 yards per carry and added 39 receiving yards, was a much more effective option on Sunday.
This has been the case often over the past two seasons. While Warren hasn't been consistent enough to consider starting him over Harris, it's time for Pittsburgh to start seeking another long-term option at running back.
Harris can handle a large workload, but he doesn't do any one thing at an elite level. Having a special back would do wonders for Pickett's development, and Pittsburgh must think long and hard about targeting a new RB1 in free agency or the 2024 draft.
T.J. Watt's DPOY Push Continues, Thanks to Alex Highsmith
Pittsburgh's two AFC North wins have one common thread. Star pass-rusher T.J. Watt has put them away.
Watt scooped up the ball on a sack-fumble against Cleveland and raced to the end zone for the go-ahead score. He recovered a sack-fumble on Sunday that led to a field goal and a seven-point lead that all but ended the Ravens' comeback hopes.
With a 4th-down sack of Jackson, Watt did end Baltimore's chances. While Watt was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, it didn't matter.
Both of those game-changing fumbles were caused by fellow pass-rusher Alex Highsmith, who is giving Watt a huge boost in his push for Defensive Player of the Year.
Coming into Sunday's game, Watt had already recorded six sacks, two fumble recoveries and an impressive 18 quarterback pressures—according to Pro Football Reference. He added two more sacks and the recovery on Sunday.
Watt's numbers alone put him in a great position to claim his second Defensive Player of the Year award. It's the timing of his highlights, though, that could make him the 2023 front-runner.
When the Steelers have needed a big defensive play in a close game this season, Watt has been there to deliver.