3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 5 Win vs. Ravens

The biggest thing to take away from Pittsburgh's latest victory is that the Steelers are going to remain a menace in the AFC North.



The Steelers might not be a particularly great team, as blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans might suggest. However, they know how to battle divisional foes with physicality and opportunistic play.

Turnovers have directly led to victories over the Cleveland Browns and Ravens this season. Pittsburgh got three of them against Baltimore while sacking Lamar Jackson four times.



Head coach Mike Tomlin, meanwhile, will keep his team focused on the importance of winning divisional games.



"We can't allow them to be 3-0," Tomlin told KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani of the Ravens on the team's official website. "We win this game, obviously, we're in a good position relative to the division."



The Steelers have issues. Their offense continues to play inconsistently under Matt Canada, and they can't consistently win with defense alone. However, they continue to show that it is going to remain relevant in the divisional race by beating their rivals.

