Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire TipsOctober 9, 2023
Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season brings with it a potentially enormous week for the Kansas City Chiefs and any fantasy manager with the defending Super Bowl champs on their roster.
A lopsided match-up on paper, against a historically bad Denver Broncos defense, should have managers flocking at the opportunity to start them.
Who else should they expect to have big performances and which waiver wire options are worth a look?
Find out with this previous the upcoming week in fantasy football.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated
Week 6 Rankings and Projections
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (400 yds, 5 TDs, 30 rush yds)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns (100 yds, TD, 5 rec., 50 yds, TD)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers (9 rec., 145 yds, 2 TDs)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (8 rec., 140 yds, 2 TDs)
- Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants (350 yds, 2 TDs, 50 rush yds, TD)
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders (100yds, TD, 4 rec., 35 yds)
- Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals (100 yds, 2 TDs, 3 rec., 30 yds)
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens (120 yds, TD)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (100 yds, TD, 3 rec., 25 yds)
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (8 rec., 90 yds, 2 TDs)
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals (85 yds, TD, 3 rec., 15 yds)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (6 rec., 85 yds, TD)
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (110 yds, TD, 75 rush yds, TD)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers (80 yds, 5 rec., 65 yds, TD)
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers (300 yds, 2 TDs, 25 rush yds)
Week Six rankings, including quarterbacks, are as follows:
Waiver Wire Option: Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs
Skyy Moore has not had the season some expected, failing to develop into the premier wideout in the Chiefs offense to this point, but he will have plenty of opportunities to shine against a historically bad Denver Broncos defense.
The Broncos are giving up 35.9 points per game to opposing wide receivers, per FantasyPros. What Moore does not accomplish through the air, he can make up for on the ground.
As bad as Denver's defense is against receivers, they are worse against running backs, giving up an average of 41 points a game. If Moore has the opportunity to take the ball out of the backfield in rushing situations, either on sweeps or the end-around, he has the chance for a big fantasy day.
Moore is available in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues and 48 percent of ESPN leagues, which means he should be fairly easy to grab in time for the AFC West showdown.
Any Chief outside of the usual, such as Clyde Edwards-Hilaire (85, 93 percent available), Jerrick McKinnon (53, 54) and Marquez Valdez-Scantling (96, 89) are all worthy of your attention in the event that you need an injury replacement or a player to plug a void due to a bye week.
Waiver Wire Option: Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
If the Indianapolis Colts offense could ever find any semblance of consistency, they would be truly scary. Quarterback Anthony Richardson has shown some explosive playmaking ability in year one, running back Zack Moss has come on recently, and Jonathan Taylor is back with the team.
Rookie wide receiver Josh Downs has been a revelation for the team, too, with 23 receptions in five games and 255 yards. He has yet to find the endzone but has established chemistry with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has seen more playing time than expected here in 2023.
Sunday against Tennessee, he caught six balls for 97 yards.
Two weeks earlier against Baltimore, he caught eight balls for 57 yards.
His fantasy points have not matched his production to this point, mostly because he has not scored. That will come.
With Richardson suffering a shoulder injury Sunday and his early prognosis, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero is a sprained AC joint, it is entirely possible Downs will have Minshew throwing to him Sunday against a Jacksonville defense that is susceptible to the pass.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The initial diagnosis for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> QB Anthony Richardson is an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, per sources. He'll undergo an MRI to further assess. X-rays were negative. <a href="https://t.co/Syd7vgraL0">pic.twitter.com/Syd7vgraL0</a>
Do not be surprised if Downs gets his first NFL touchdown and continues to build on early numbers that have him looking like a potential surprise rookie star.