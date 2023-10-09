Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

2 of 3

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Skyy Moore has not had the season some expected, failing to develop into the premier wideout in the Chiefs offense to this point, but he will have plenty of opportunities to shine against a historically bad Denver Broncos defense.

The Broncos are giving up 35.9 points per game to opposing wide receivers, per FantasyPros. What Moore does not accomplish through the air, he can make up for on the ground.

As bad as Denver's defense is against receivers, they are worse against running backs, giving up an average of 41 points a game. If Moore has the opportunity to take the ball out of the backfield in rushing situations, either on sweeps or the end-around, he has the chance for a big fantasy day.

Moore is available in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues and 48 percent of ESPN leagues, which means he should be fairly easy to grab in time for the AFC West showdown.