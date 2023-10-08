Report: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Gained 1.1M+ IG Followers amid Taylor Swift Relationship

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has gained 1.1 million Instagram followers since his public romance with Taylor Swift began.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke down the numbers, courtesy of bknown:

The agency noted it took Kelce 23 months to total 1.1 million followers before being linked to Swift. He now has 3.9 million total followers on Instagram.

The Pro Bowler has seen his international cache go through the roof since beginning his relationship with the pop superstar, who has been at the Chiefs' last two games. It's unclear if Swift will be in attendance for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelce said the increased attention has not impacted his focus on football.

"We're learning with the paparazzi, just taking photos from all over the place," Kelce told reporters Friday. "But at the same time what comes with it, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason, so I've just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

"It's worldwide, man. Everybody's having fun with it. ... I know I brought this to myself. I've been fortunate enough to have fun with it and that's where all that really matters is that it's not [ticking] anybody off, over here at least."