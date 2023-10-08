Kerr on Chris Paul's Warriors Debut vs. Lakers: 'Really Fun to Have Him on Our Side'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It may have been only one preseason game, but Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is already wowed by Chris Paul.

"Chris is amazing. He keeps the game so easy. He's such a great passer," Kerr told reporters. "There's a pace to the game that is fun to watch as a coach, where you just kind of know he's going to be making the right play over and over. He understands when we need to pull it back and get into an action, or play faster, because he understands the rhythm of the game. So, Chris is amazing. Really fun to have him on our side finally."

Paul joined the Warriors this offseason via trade from the Washington Wizards. He's spent the better part of a decade as a postseason rival to Golden State, clashing with both Draymond Green and Kerr in the process.

"It's nice to hear the Golden State fans cheering for me for a change," Paul said after Saturday's 125-108 preseason-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

While there were competitive fences to be mended before Paul joined the Warriors, it's been a seamless transition thus far. The future Hall of Famer had six points, four rebounds and five assists and was part of the starting lineup. Draymond Green sat out with an ankle sprain, but it appears Paul might wind up beginning the season in a three-headed backcourt with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.