Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Joel Embiid Picking USA over France for 2024 Olympics

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Joel Embiid's decision to commit to the United States over France and Cameroon for the 2024 Olympics sent ripples throughout international basketball.

But San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, a Frenchman, said he wasn't disappointed.

"Not at all," he told reporters. "If I have the opportunity, if I am selected, I will fight with other French people to win a title."

He added that he didn't "really have an opinion, I'm just sad for Cameroon."

LeBron James, on the other hand, called it a "big time" addition for the United States:

France isn't exactly hurting at the center position, with defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert available. But Embiid is one of the NBA's best two-way players, and his commitment would have put an already talented France side that much closer to the United States.