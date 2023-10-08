X

    Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Joel Embiid Picking USA over France for 2024 Olympics

    October 8, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 7: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs prepares to shoot a free throw during the San Antonio Spurs Silver and Black Scrimmage at Frost Bank Center on October 7, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
    Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid's decision to commit to the United States over France and Cameroon for the 2024 Olympics sent ripples throughout international basketball.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Embiid on his Team USA decision: "My son is American, and you add that to the fact that I've been here for such a long time, I feel like for the past few years this has been more every decision has been based off of family." <br><br>A fun Mo Bamba cameo here as well: <a href="https://t.co/YOdk3NUiiE">pic.twitter.com/YOdk3NUiiE</a>

    But San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, a Frenchman, said he wasn't disappointed.

    "Not at all," he told reporters. "If I have the opportunity, if I am selected, I will fight with other French people to win a title."

    He added that he didn't "really have an opinion, I'm just sad for Cameroon."

    LeBron James, on the other hand, called it a "big time" addition for the United States:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bron's reaction to finding out Embiid is joining Team USA for 2024 Olympics 👀🤣<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/DStarkand?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DStarkand</a>) <a href="https://t.co/nyiROlakZG">pic.twitter.com/nyiROlakZG</a>

    France isn't exactly hurting at the center position, with defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert available. But Embiid is one of the NBA's best two-way players, and his commitment would have put an already talented France side that much closer to the United States.

    Instead, the Americans became even more of a behemoth ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

