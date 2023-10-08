X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Raiders Trade Rumors: LV Eyes Pass Rusher at Deadline After Chandler Jones' Release

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly in pursuit of a pass rusher ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

    Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Raiders are looking to improve their pass rush after releasing Chandler Jones amid his arrest for violating a protective order. However, Russini notes Las Vegas is "looking for a player-for-player swap and may not want to give up too much."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.