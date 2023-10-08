Raiders Trade Rumors: LV Eyes Pass Rusher at Deadline After Chandler Jones' Release

Raiders Trade Rumors: LV Eyes Pass Rusher at Deadline After Chandler Jones' ReleaseOctober 8, 2023
Chris Unger/Getty Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly in pursuit of a pass rusher ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Raiders are looking to improve their pass rush after releasing Chandler Jones amid his arrest for violating a protective order. However, Russini notes Las Vegas is "looking for a player-for-player swap and may not want to give up too much."
