Raiders Trade Rumors: LV Eyes Pass Rusher at Deadline After Chandler Jones' Release

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly in pursuit of a pass rusher ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Raiders are looking to improve their pass rush after releasing Chandler Jones amid his arrest for violating a protective order. However, Russini notes Las Vegas is "looking for a player-for-player swap and may not want to give up too much."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.