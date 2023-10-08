D'Onta Foreman's Bears Fantasy Outlook with Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson Injured

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman has rocketed up the team's depth chart in a matter of days.

Foreman was inactive for the Bears' 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders. However, he might be the starter in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Khalil Herbert injured his ankle Thursday night.

Roschon Johnson also suffered a concussion in that game, while Travis Homer injured his hamstring.

Chicago could look to an outside addition to bolster its backfield. For now, Foreman is in line to start in one week's time.

Making a waiver claim on the 27-year-old is worth it because of the dearth of running backs available at this point in the season. He might even be worth utilizing in the flex position if all indications are he'll be the primary ball-carrier.

Foreman ran for 914 yards and five touchdowns with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He had five games in which he eclipsed the century mark on the ground.

The Vikings don't present a favorable matchup, though, on the basis of what they've done so far. Minnesota is allowing 111.3 rushing yards per game but just 3.5 yards per carry. The Vikings defense is 24th in fantasy points against by opposing running backs, per FantasyPros.

Granted, D'Andre Swift went for 175 yards on 28 carries in the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-28 victory over Minnesota, so the unit has had its vulnerabilities.