    Clayton Kershaw's Implosion Has Fans Heartbroken as Dodgers Lose Game 1 to D-Backs

    Francisco RosaOctober 8, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers sits in the dugout after being relieved in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Clayton Kershaw has seen this story before.

    Several times acutally.

    And in what might've been his final start at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw's ghosts of postseasons past returned to haunt him in the Los Angeles Dodgers' NLDS opening loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday

    To say Kershaw struggled would be a massive understatement.

    The future Hall of Famer did not even make it out of the first inning in the Dodgers' 11-2 defeat.

    He surrendered five hits and five runs before even recording an out and gave up six runs in 0.1 innings of work.

    It literally could not have been any worse for the 35-year-old legend. And the image of him hanging his head in the dugout is one that's been seen all too often by Dodgers' fans in the playoffs.

    Kershaw had been dominant during the regular season, going 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 1.06 WHIP while reestablishing himself as the team's ace and earning the right to get the first postseason start.

    But now, Los Angeles finds itself in a quick 0-1 series hole and have loss home-field advantage.

    Dodgers' fans felt some empathy for the man that has brought them so much joy over the years.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    The DBacks just put up FIVE on Clayton Kershaw in the first inning 😯 <a href="https://t.co/aq3fviDLqX">pic.twitter.com/aq3fviDLqX</a>

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    A disaster for Clayton Kershaw <a href="https://t.co/Pq70dFW1jr">pic.twitter.com/Pq70dFW1jr</a>

    Baseball's Greatest Moments @BBGreatMoments

    Clayton Kershaw when the calender flips to October.<a href="https://t.co/jVw9j3G3KN">pic.twitter.com/jVw9j3G3KN</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Clayton Kershaw is the first starting pitcher in MLB postseason history to allow 5 hits and 5 runs before recording an out. <a href="https://t.co/SRYirlfJSR">pic.twitter.com/SRYirlfJSR</a>

    Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya

    Tonight was the shortest start of Clayton Kershaw's career, regular season or postseason.

    Marc Carig @MarcCarig

    Holy cow. Clayton Kershaw is throwing a playoff all-hitter.

    Jack Harris @ByJackHarris

    Wow. Clayton Kershaw's night is over after getting just one out<br><br>The Dbacks added another run after an Alek Thomas walk and Evan Longoria double (James Outman dove for it but let the ball get by him)<br><br>The only noise here is coming from the AZ family section<br><br>6-0 Dbacks, top 1st

    Tipping Pitches @tipping_pitches

    the playoff kershaw allegations are now convictions I am sick

    Ben @HowUBenFeller

    October baseball 🤝 Clayton Kershaw <a href="https://t.co/fv8srExjBG">pic.twitter.com/fv8srExjBG</a>

    eric stephens 🧊 @iceman_washere

    i feel so bad right now. there's nobody i want to see succeed more than Kershaw. he's our guy, we've literally grown old with him. we'll be cheering on him when he goes into the hall of fame. it's just tough to see

    Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1

    Man this sucks for Kershaw <a href="https://t.co/yZ9sCjff9t">pic.twitter.com/yZ9sCjff9t</a>

    Grant Brisbee @GrantBrisbee

    You can stick with the "lol postseason Kershaw" narrative, but this is what's in his shoulder right now. It's not about clutch or moxie. Amazing he was able to finish the season as strong as he did. <a href="https://t.co/YjD5SPXA9U">pic.twitter.com/YjD5SPXA9U</a>

    Anthony Garcia @SportsAnthony

    Clayton Kershaw is going to be a 1st-ballot Hall of Famer. And he absolutely deserves it. Madison Bumgarner is not going to make it. And just ask yourself, right now, who you would rather have started a playoff game.

    AlaNNa Rizzo @alannarizzo

    I will defend Clayton Kershaw until my last breath.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Dodgers fans watching that Kershaw outing <a href="https://t.co/UBHrPbQmoV">pic.twitter.com/UBHrPbQmoV</a>

    That One Artist @that1artist

    At this point, Kershaw could've pitched a gem and only allowed 1 run and we'd still be losing. So.. 🤷🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a>

    h @aitchwtf

    this was probably the end of kershaw's career and i don't really know how to feel about it

    Valerie @ValerieRockify

    I feel so bad for Kershaw. I have immense respect for him ☹️❤️ <a href="https://t.co/OYEooaHBku">https://t.co/OYEooaHBku</a>

    Dodgers Talk @LaDodgersTalk

    I still love ya Kersh <a href="https://t.co/VVhkEVsJkC">pic.twitter.com/VVhkEVsJkC</a>

    LAD Postseason! @DodgersDan81

    A lot of the talk after the game will be about Kershaw. The real story is the offense not showing up. They feel sorry for themselves

    But as bad as Kershaw was in his outing, the Dodgers' offense wasn't exactly catching fire and were unable to give their starter any sort of backup.

    In fact, Kershaw could have thrown a gem and it likely wouldn't have resulted in Los Angeles getting a win. The Dodgers didn't manage to get runs on the board until the eighth inning when it was already too late.

    The Dodgers' lineup only managed to get four hits off Arizona as the Diamondbacks only grew their lead once Kershaw was taken out.

    oscar @Orodd_

    Dodgers could've definitely came back from a 6 run deficit if the offense showed up

    ErnestoJr™️  @earceojr

    It's not even the fact that Kershaw got blown out but that the offense just rolled over. 3 lousy hits against a pitcher that has struggled facing the Dodgers. Poorly managed imo

    G1YL @g1ylps

    Props to Merrill Kelly for pitching a terrific game! <br><br>I hope the Dodgers offense wakes up soon 😫

    Michael Baldwin @mike_d_baldwin

    Like, don't matter how many runs the pitching staff gives up if the "greatest Dodger offense of my life" doesn't show up

    g3d // #LGD @sapphiregman

    this beach ball bouncing around in my seats is the most interesting thing going on in this stadium rn<br><br>it sure as hell isn't the dodgers offense

    . @saetarubia7

    Haven't watched in a couple of innings but our offense not getting anything going against a guy they owned in the regular season sums up the Dodgers

    Los Angeles will be hoping for a huge bounce back performance in Game 2 on Monday night to avoid a dreaded 0-2 series hole that'll put it on the brink of elimination. It'll likely have Bobby Miller on the mound taking on Diamondbacks' stud Zac Gallen.