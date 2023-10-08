Clayton Kershaw's Implosion Has Fans Heartbroken as Dodgers Lose Game 1 to D-Backs

Harry How/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw has seen this story before.

Several times acutally.

And in what might've been his final start at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw's ghosts of postseasons past returned to haunt him in the Los Angeles Dodgers' NLDS opening loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday

To say Kershaw struggled would be a massive understatement.

The future Hall of Famer did not even make it out of the first inning in the Dodgers' 11-2 defeat.

He surrendered five hits and five runs before even recording an out and gave up six runs in 0.1 innings of work.

It literally could not have been any worse for the 35-year-old legend. And the image of him hanging his head in the dugout is one that's been seen all too often by Dodgers' fans in the playoffs.

Kershaw had been dominant during the regular season, going 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 1.06 WHIP while reestablishing himself as the team's ace and earning the right to get the first postseason start.

But now, Los Angeles finds itself in a quick 0-1 series hole and have loss home-field advantage.

Dodgers' fans felt some empathy for the man that has brought them so much joy over the years.

But as bad as Kershaw was in his outing, the Dodgers' offense wasn't exactly catching fire and were unable to give their starter any sort of backup.

In fact, Kershaw could have thrown a gem and it likely wouldn't have resulted in Los Angeles getting a win. The Dodgers didn't manage to get runs on the board until the eighth inning when it was already too late.

The Dodgers' lineup only managed to get four hits off Arizona as the Diamondbacks only grew their lead once Kershaw was taken out.